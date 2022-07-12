Jill Biden compares Latinos to US breakfast tacos

US First Lady Jill Biden apologized for comparing a Latino community to “tacos” during the annual conference of America’s largest nonprofit Latino nonprofit, UnidosUS.

During the speech, Jill Biden sought to praise Raúl Yzaguirre, who led the civil rights organization for 30 years, when she made the comment:

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinctive as the bodegas in the Bronx, as beautiful as the flowers in Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is their strength. “, she said on a visit to the Texan city.

San Antonio is one of the largest Latin American cities in the United States. With a population of nearly 1.5 million people, 65% are of Hispanic or Latino origin, according to US Census data.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists said it was “not impressed” and said Biden and his speechwriters should “better understand the complexities” of Latino people.

“We are not tacos. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype,” the association said in a statement.

The first lady’s office issued an apology this morning following the criticism.

“The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed nothing but pure admiration and love for the Latino community,” Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for the First Lady, said in a message on Twitter.

*With information from Reuters