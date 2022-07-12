Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Caused Big Change Within Marvel

Marvel Studios productions are increasingly filled with movie greats, with many Oscar-winning and other award-winning actors and actresses joining the MCU.

One of the great examples of great actors active in the MCU with a prominent role is Benedict Cumberbatch, who brings Doctor Strange to life, and you certainly can’t imagine another actor in his place.

However, the character’s fate almost fell into the hands of another great Hollywood actor, the beloved Joaquin Phoenix, now well-known in the geek circle for playing DC’s Joker in his award-winning solo film. Joquin almost signed on with Marvel to play Doctor Strange, however he ended up jumping overboard.

And in an interview with The Direct, former Marvel Studios production attorney Paul Sarker gave more details about this deal and shared that this fact has changed the way Marvel signs contracts with its new stars.

Marvel’s attorney shared that this lost deal caused Marvel president Kevin Feige to walk away from long-term deals with multiple films, saying the studio doesn’t want anyone “feels forced” to be in a certain role:

“To be perfectly honest, the Joaquin Phoenix thing was unique to me because there was a deal and because it was so far away. And we were hoping it would close, but it didn’t. And it happens. And that, to bring it back full circle, stuff like that might be why Kevin is saying we don’t want to do these super long-term deals because we want to see what works and if it works, and people want to do more than we’d like. to have them. We don’t want anyone to feel forced.”

Sarker then talked about different talents who were almost chosen as heroes of the MCU, but who ended up not closing a deal, for different reasons also commented on by the lawyer. Many of these names you may already know well:

“So Sarah Finn casts all things Marvel and you can read about it online. Someone like Emily Blunt should be the Black Widow. But yeah, definitely reasons why they went with Scarlett Johansson. I think Tom Cruise was supposed to be Iron Man, but he wanted a lot of money. So they went with Robert Downey Jr. and, in hindsight, it looks like it was the right decision. And I think there were a handful of people who were auditioning for Thor, including Tom Hiddleston. Because they went with Hemsworth, which I think was the right choice, obviously. I mean, he’s amazing. I can’t even imagine anyone else like Thor.”

But Benedict Cumberbatch has always been Marvel’s priority

It’s worth remembering that Benedict Cumberbatch was always Marvel’s first and main choice for Doctor Strange, however, his schedule was full and the studio then started looking for other names, and this is where Joaquin Phoenix comes into the equation.

The studio couldn’t find any other actors so they decided to postpone the premiere of Doctor Strange so that it would fit into Benedict’s schedule, who agreed to play the new hero.

But that’s not to say that Joaquin can’t play some role in Marvel’s future, as both parties seem to be satisfied with the end of this story. Only the future will tell us.

