Johnny Depp asks judge not to overturn verdict against Heard – 07/12/2022 – Illustrated

After actress Amber Head asked for the annulment of the trial that gave her ex-husband Johnny Depp the victory, lawyers for the actor asked the judge in the case to uphold the verdict in the case, which sentenced Heard to pay a compensation of US$ 10 million – or about R$54 million.
In court documents filed Monday, Depp’s lawyers dispute claims by Heard’s legal team that the ruling in the actor’s favor lacks evidence.
Heard’s team’s complaints about the identity of one of the jurors – who would have been born in a different year than the one recorded in the lawsuit – were also classified by Depp’s defense as irrelevant. The individual identified in the case file as “juror 15”, was not born in 1945, as the official documents predicted.
After a series of sessions lasting more than six weeks, the legal fight between the two Hollywood actors was motivated by a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor after his ex-wife wrote an opinion piece in which he claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. during the period she lived with him. The case ended last month with Depp’s victory.
The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for being defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers who called the actress’ allegations a hoax.
Heard’s team, however, has already stated that their client must appeal the lawsuit and that she does not have enough money to pay the expected damages.
your subscription can be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive alerts on the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us to make independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team of more than 200 columnists and bloggers. A professional journalism that supervises the public power, conveys useful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lie. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
SUBSCRIBE FOR 3 MONTHS FOR BRL 1.90