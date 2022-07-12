Johnny Depp case: Amber Heard tries again to overturn verdict

Despite having officially come to an end, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard can gain new developments. On Monday, the actor’s lawyers argued that the $10.35 million defamation verdict in his favor should stand, despite the possibility that one of the jurors who appeared in court was the wrong one. Heard’s lawyers say the result should be overturned and a new trial held because one of the seven jurors in the case never received a subpoena.

According to a memo made by Depp’s ex-wife’s legal team and released on Friday, the jury subpoena was sent to a Virginia resident in April. However, according to the same file, edited this Monday, it appears that there are two people residing at the same address with the same surname — one is 77 years old and the other is 52 years old. What Heard’s lawyers argue is that the former was summoned, but it was the latter who appeared at the trial, compromising the verdict. “Thus, the 52-year-old man sitting on the jury for six weeks was never called to serve as a juror on April 11 and did not ‘appear on the list’ as required,” the suit reads.

Unnoticed by officers or staff, Amber Heard’s team raises the possibility that the younger man was never asked to present documentation or showed a false ID. Another point mentioned was referring to the online form required by the trial. There is a chance that the man intentionally or accidentally filled in the wrong date of birth.

Johnny Depp’s legal team claims that Heard has not shown that he has suffered any harm as a result of the error and that he has lost his right to oppose the jury’s decision for not having raised this issue earlier. “Unsurprisingly, Ms. Heard does not cite any case law to support his argument that Juror 15’s service, if he is not the same individual the Court designated as Juror 15, has somehow compromised his due process and would justify the drastic remedy of ‘setting aside the verdict and order a new trial,’” the actor’s lawyers wrote.

It is not the first time that the actress of Aquaman tries to overturn the trial verdict against Depp. Heard’s team claimed that her ex-husband made inappropriate arguments during the trial and tried to hold her accountable for the domestic violence allegations made in 2016 — which the actor waived to challenge them in the divorce settlement. Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation over an editorial she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper. The Washington Post claiming to have suffered domestic violence. After weeks of a fierce court battle that dominated the media, the court ruled on June 1 that Depp had been defamed and that Amber Heard should pay him $10.35 million. She also received a $2 million counterclaim from the actor for the allegation that his lawyer defamed her.