Johnny Depp strikes deal with location manager who accuses him of assault

After beating ex-wife Amber Heard in court, Johnny Depp would be involved in another lawsuit that would be tried in 2022. The actor is accused of having assaulted Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, a location manager who worked on the set of City of the movie. Lies (City of Lies), from 2018. However, the two parties reached an agreement.

According to People magazine, Depp and Brooks settled the lawsuit last Monday (7/11) and, because of that, Judge Holly J. Fujie agreed to change the date of the trial to January 5 of the next year. Despite this, the case could be dropped if “Captain Jack Sparrow” fulfills his end of the bargain.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard_ Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other in a trial that dragged on for monthsJohn Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Amber Heard and Johnny Depp The two accused each other of defamation. However, while “Jack Sparrow” asked for US$ 50 million in the lawsuit, the actress was asking for twice as much.Jason Merritt/Getty Images Amber Heard Johnny Depp Judge Penney Azcarate, however, reduced the amount, accepting the award of $10 million in damages and reducing the $5 million punitive damages to $350,000, under the law of the state of Virginia, where the judgment it happenedAlison Buck/Getty Images the-pros-and-cons-of-johnny-depp-in-the-grand-court_widelg While Johnny Depp accused her of defamation and took evidence and various information that made him the darling of the publicgetty aquaman-amber-heard-warner-bros1 Amber would have been cut from AquamanWarner Bros./Disclosure Johnny Depp The actor was sentenced, but will have to pay “only” US$ 2 millionGetty Images Amber-Heard-Instagram The actress was ordered to pay the total of $15 million dollars to Depp.Reproduction / Instagram Amber-Heard-Johnny-Depp Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017 0

During the filming of City of Lies in 2017, Gregg “Rocky” Brooks went to court to denounce Depp, claiming he was punched twice in the rib, as well as being offered a $100,000 offer to be punched back. The information is from the BBC, which had access to the process documents.

According to the British portal, Rocky alleges that he tried to end a recording of Johnny Depp, which had already passed the established time. First, he warned the director of the film, which would have been short and blunt, “Why don’t you tell Johnny Depp that?”

Once inside the filming set, the man approached a police officer who was on duty, when Depp interrupted him. “You don’t have the right to tell me what to do,” Rocky said. After the scream, the actor would have punched him twice in the rib and offered US$ 100,000 (R$ 481,000) for the victim to punch him back. The professional also told in the lawsuit that the “Jack Sparrow” used to use drugs and alcohol during the filming.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos