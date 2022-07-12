Johnny Depp to release song about Amber Heard lawsuit

Johnny Depp will release a song about the millionaire and media process involving him and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. According to The Sunday Times, the song is part of the new album by the Pirates of the Caribbean star, titled 18 – a partnership with British guitarist Jeff Beck – scheduled to be released on Friday, the 15th.

Also according to the publication, Johnny Depp wrote shades for Amber after she was ordered to pay 15 million dollars to him for defamation.

“I think you’ve said enough for one f*cking night”, reads one of the excerpts from the single Sad Motherf***ing Parade. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch […] If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand”, reads another part of the song written by the artist.

The legal fight between the actor and Amber Heard began when the actress accused the star of “Pirates of the Caribbean” of assault. After the Aquaman star wrote a newspaper article in which he claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against her. Then, Heard also opened a defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband.

In the text published on social media, the actor said he was the target of “false, very serious and criminal accusations”. He also accused the media of publishing “hateful content” against him, which impacted his personal and professional life.

After weeks of trial, Amber was ordered by the jury to pay damages of 15 million dollars to her ex-husband for defamation.. The actor will also have to compensate the actress in 2 million dollars.





