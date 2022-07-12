Johnny Depp’s return to Pirates of the Caribbean is considered by Disney, according to behind-the-scenes information – Movie News

Once the legal battle against Amber Heard is over, the former executive of the company sees box office potential in the return of Depp as Jack Sparrow.

After winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp is seeing his popularity grow again. Accused of sexual assault by his ex-wife, the actor had already taken for granted the end of his career after becoming the canceled one of the moment. First, it was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in fantastic beastsfranchise derived from Harry Potter. Then he was removed from Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich would win a sixth and final film starring Captain Jack Sparrow. But it looks like the outcome of the court battle may have turned his streak of bad luck.

A report from people claims that Disney could be considering bringing Depp back in charge of the Black Pearl ship, especially now that his public image has been somewhat restored (in legal terms at least). The buzz arose thanks to recent statements by a former executive of the company, who spoke to the magazine: “I absolutely believe that, after the verdict, Pirates of the Caribbean is ready for a reboot with Johnny as Captain Jack.”

“There’s a lot of box office potential for a character who is much loved and deeply rooted in Disney culture,” the source added.

From a financial point of view, it is undeniable the return that would be generated by the reintegration of Depp to the saga that, by itself, raised more than US$ 3 billion worldwide. On the other hand, it was also revealed that Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer behind Pirates of the Caribbean and Top Gun: Maverick, could be on a mission to restore glory to certain stars of the film industry. As he did with Tom Cruise in the long-awaited sequel to Big Aces (1986), Depp could be next on your list.

“With producer Jerry Bruckheimer on top of Tom Cruise’s hugely successful Top Gun: Maverick, there is a huge appetite to rescue lucrative Hollywood stars in wildly popular franchises,” said the former Disney executive.

So far, Depp’s rehiring has not been confirmed by the studio or himself. It is worth remembering that, in mid-May, Bruckheimer confirmed in an interview with The Sunday that two itineraries Pirates of the Caribbean are currently being developed, but none of them include Depp. The idea, in fact, is that Margot Robbie assume the role of protagonist.

Despite the uncertainty, it had already been announced that Depp has a new film project in the pipeline: Jeanne Du Barry, which was launched for pre-sales during the Cannes Film Festival 2022, which took place between the 17th and 28th of May. Starring and directed by Maïwenn, the French period drama will tell the story of Jeanne Bécu, a poor woman who manages to rise socially at court and becomes the lover of King Louis XV (popularly known as Louis the Well-Beloved).

Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noémie Lvovsky are also slated to participate in the feature film. Filming will take place at the Palace of Versailles and should begin in the middle of this year (summer in the northern hemisphere). So, there is no release date yet.