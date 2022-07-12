Justice accepts action against Piquet for racist and homophobic speeches to Hamilton | formula 1

After being denounced in the Public Ministry, the Federal District Court of Justice (MPDFT), in the figure of judge Felipe Costa da Fonseca Gomes, accepted the public civil action filed by four institutions against three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet for racist and homophobic speeches in relation to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Now, the former Brazilian pilot will have a period of 15 days to express himself.

The public actions were filed by entities that defend the rights of the black population and the LGBTQIA+ community, such as the National LGBTI Alliance, the Santos Dias Center for Human Rights, the Brazilian Association of Homotransaffective Families (Abrafh) and EducAfro. In the process, they ask for compensation in the amount of R$ 10 million. This amount would be used to open public notices for bodies defending the agendas of the black and LGBT+ movement.

1 of 3 Nelson Piquet, three-time F1 champion, at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium — Photo: Joe Portlock/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images Nelson Piquet, three-time F1 champion, at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium — Photo: Joe Portlock/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

– The Plaintiff Associations demand compensation for collective moral damage and social damage inflicted on the black population, the LGBTQIA+ community, and the Brazilian people in general, due to the serious racist and homophobic offenses vociferated by the defendant, with the responsibility of whoever bears the image. Brazilian three-time Formula 1 world champion sportsman – declares the public petition to which Piquet responds.

Three-time champion says he doesn’t see anything wrong with racist terms

Hamilton reconciled intense 2021 F1 title race with activism

During an interview held at the end of 2021, Piquet refers to Hamilton as a “nigger” at least twice when evaluating the Brit’s crash with Max Verstappen – son-in-law of the three-time champion – in the last edition of the British GP. The recording has gained notoriety in recent weeks.

The speech was repudiated by F1, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the Hamilton team, Mercedes, as well as rival teams and drivers of the seven-time champion. Piquet was suspended from the British Drivers Club, of which he was an honorary member and, according to the British press, he was even banned from the F1 paddock.

“The ‘neguinho’ put the car in and left it. Senna didn’t do that. Senna didn’t do that. He was like, ‘here I’ll rip it off anyway’. The ‘neguinho’ left the car. It’s because you don’t knows the curve; it’s a very high curve, there’s no way to pass two cars and there’s no way to pass on the side. He played a dirty trick”, said the former driver in an interview.

Piquet even released a note about the episode in which, although he apologizes, he minimizes the weight of the term used – which he considers a “colloquial expression”. However, days later, the three-time world champion contradicted his own request by stating that he didn’t say anything wrong. He justified the use of the term “neguinho” by also adopting it for “white friends”, and also guaranteed not to care about the accusations.

2 of 3 Nelson Piquet was denounced in the Public Ministry for using racist and homophobic terms against Lewis Hamilton – Photo: Darren Heath/Getty Nelson Piquet was denounced in the Public Ministry for using racist and homophobic terms against Lewis Hamilton – Photo: Darren Heath/Getty

On the eve of the British GP, however, another excerpt from the same interview was released by the Grand Prix portal. In this one, the three-time champion repeats the term racist and still uses a homophobic expression, in addition to offending former drivers Keke and Nico Rosberg.

Doctor in Law and author of the book “Racismo Recreativo”, Adilson Moreira confirms that Piquet could be legally held responsible for racist speech:

– That would give rise to a racial slur lawsuit. This crime occurs when a person uses words that offend the subjective sense of decorum and honor.

Opinion Flying Low: “Neguinho is the c…, it’s Sir Lewis Hamilton!”

Vettel calls for F1 action after Piquet’s racist speech: “We have to eradicate this”

The specialist in anti-discrimination law also explained the problem in the expression adopted by the former pilot.

– Terms such as “neguinho”, “criolo”, “negão” are used in a variety of situations. But they express stereotypes, negative representations about black people. They reproduce the idea that blacks are not competent social actors, they are morally degraded people. That was exactly the meaning used by Nelson Piquet when he made reference to Lewis Hamilton – said Moreira.

Newly named honorary citizen of Brazil, the seven-time Mercedes champion reposted a fan who asked, ironically, “who is Nelson Piquet?”. Afterwards, he asked for mentality changes in Portuguese and ended the posts demanding effective actions against discrimination in sport.