learn how to help your children

It’s been a while since it’s been common for children and teenagers carry cell phones own. This connection facilitated communication between parents and children, who began to talk more often in periods they spent apart, such as at school. However, unlimited internet on these devices has become a problem, and today, parents seek ways to monitor children on the internet.

Why monitor what children consume on the internet?

Some parents are not so concerned about their children’s activities on the internet, as they trust that websites and social networks control the age of users. This is even true, but it is very easy to lie about your age on the internet and have access to content that is not suitable for children.

Therefore, it is important for parents to know what kind of content their children are consuming on a daily basis. With this information, parents should help their children look for content that is more appropriate for their age.

Below are some examples of applications with this function:

mSpy;

Eyezy;

Norton;

Qustodio;

Kaspersky.

Is it recommended to use these apps?

In fact, each family must decide whether to use these apps is necessary or not. Sometimes, just talking to the child is enough. In addition, it is necessary to assess whether it is worth taking the risk of using an application that uses so much user data.

As these apps have access to various social media accounts and what is consumed on them, some programs benefit from this information. In most cases, app companies sell this data to advertising agencies. In this way, they are able to offer targeted advertisements to these profiles, which can be even more harmful for the little ones. Therefore, it is necessary to know the company of the application in depth to ensure your safety and that of your children.