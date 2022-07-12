Lions starve and eat parts of their own tails at a Mexican sanctuary

Lions abandoned at a sanctuary in Mexico City have even eaten pieces of their own tails after being left without food for days. The shocking images were taken in a space managed by the NGO Black Jaguar-White Tiger, which describes itself as an institution dedicated to rescuing wild animals from captivity, providing them with a dignified and healthy life, free from human action.

But the lions registered at the Mexican facility would have been abandoned by the foundation’s owner, Eduardo Mauricio Serio, who founded the project in 2015. According to the newspaper El Universal, an investigation was opened by the local police after videos taken at the sanctuary reached social media, showing the animals chewing parts of their own bodies.

An activist identified as Yael Ruiz was said to have been one of the whistleblowers in the case, after working for the foundation for two years. Another animal advocate, Arturo Islas Allende, declared that “the sanctuary is now under the control of the authorities”. “Its owner is considered a fugitive from justice, with no clues to his whereabouts.”

Despite the statement, there is still no confirmation of a possible arrest warrant against Serio.

“The foundation did not have up-to-date documentation or legal permissions [para operar]the reality is that it is completely clandestine”, accused Allende to the Mirror newspaper.

In addition to the animals with signs of abuse, inspectors in Mexico City found the remains of what would have been about 200 lions in pits dug in the sanctuary grounds. In addition to the cats, the space also housed 17 monkeys and two coyotes.

“The foundation claimed to have 400 cats, but yesterday the authorities took a count and found only between 180 and 190, less than half of the original animals are alive,” added the activist.

Allende also accuses Serio of selling lion, tiger and leopard cubs illegally, as well as not paying the NGO’s employees. In total, he would be in debt around 1 million Mexican pesos, just over R$260,000 at the current exchange rate.

NGO owner blames Instagram and new Mexican law

Last week, using the NGO’s Instagram page, Eduardo Serio shared a video stating that he “is at peace” and “waiting for the development of the complaint he received”. He declared that the whistleblowers are trying to “discredit his work” and argued that, at the end of the investigation, “the authorities will say he is right”.

Eduardo also attributed the foundation’s unbridled growth to a law passed in 2015 in Mexico, which prohibited the presence of wild animals in circus shows, saying that the combination of the new rule and the lack of engagement on social media would be to blame for the problems faced in the circus. last years.

“I rescue a lot of animals, but when they passed the law banning animals in circuses I ended up rescuing between 150 and 200 cats in six weeks. Obviously my finances were a little compromised, that’s not the problem, the problem is that Instagram changed the algorithm and my posts, which had thousands of comments, started to have a board or five comments. Everyone keeps growing and our account doesn’t. The number of animals remained the same, but the donations didn’t follow”, tried to justify the owner of the foundation.