Man puts GPS on wife’s cell phone and discovers betrayal in marriage

Paternity test further revealed that he is not the biological father of his daughters.

After 16 years of marriage, a GPS helped a man discover that he is not the biological father of any of his three daughters and that his wife was cheating on him. the case of Chen and Yu happened last week in China.

According to the Terra portal, a recurring problem in the Chinese couple’s relationship was the husband’s high demand for jobs, Chen, 45 years old, leaving not much time to dedicate to his family. The suspicion of cheating began when the woman stopped answering video calls.

Because of this, he decided to secretly implement a GPS on his cell phone. Yu and as a result, he saw his wife in a hotel with another man. Despite the bust, he forgave his wife and wanted to continue the marriage.

However, still afraid of the possible consequences of his partner’s act, the man requested a paternity test that made him change his mind. In the results, it was evident that he is not the biological father of the 3 daughters.

what does the wife say

As soon as the results were obtained, the woman ran away from home and cut ties with her husband, who went to the press in an attempt to locate her and receive compensation.

For the local press, Yu said he didn’t cheat on his spouse and even questioned how important biological fatherhood is to society.