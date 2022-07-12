Masters team, social assistance and more: Learn all about the “Flu Legends” project

One of the novelties announced by Fluminense last Saturday, in the farewell of forward Fred dos Grams, against Ceará, at Maracanã, was the “Flu Legends” project, aimed at valuing past idols and providing social assistance to former players. -club players.

It will be the first country masters program funded by a portion of the salaries of players in the professional squad. Membership is optional, but all athletes in the current squad have unanimously agreed to contribute 0.5% of CLT salaries monthly to a reserve fund.

The GE portal brought more details about the project:

masters team

“Flu Legends” will bring together former athletes to tour the country with a team of masters who will participate in festive events and games. The matches will offer fans a trip to the past, in which each tricolor will be able to relive great moments watching the players who marked an era at the club. No name has yet been announced for this team.

Social assistance

The project will also help former athletes with health plans and image rights contracts to create licensed products, the income of which will be donated to participants. Samoc, the club’s official sponsor, will donate 30 health plans.

More information:

Former players with better financial conditions will also be able to participate in the project and sponsor other former athletes, passing on to them the revenue they would have been entitled to, such as an image rights contract and royalties from licensed products.

The Fluminense Legends will participate in official club events and actions, such as preliminary games of the main team, competitions in locations outside of Rio, matches (matchday), Tricolor in Toda Terra, Jogue nas Laranjeiras, Boteco Tricolor, Flu Music, Flu Tour, Flu Camp and Flu Fest.