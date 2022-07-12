Mercado Pago launches clothes and accessories with its Pix

New in Mercado Pago allows sellers to buy kits with their Pix for R$7 to sell with zero fee

Currently, one in four transactions carried out on Mercado Pago are made possible by Pix. To leverage the positive effects of this means of payment, the largest fintech in Latin America expands the reach of the collection of personalized clothing and accessories that associate the seller’s Pix key with a QR code, allowing its buyers to pay faster and direct.

The collection is available on Mercado Livre, with four alternative kits, from the simplest to the most complete. Options include t-shirts, hats, aprons, fanny packs, badges, stickers and bucket hats, which associate the seller’s Pix key with a QR code. Just point your phone and pay with the Pix QR code!

Image: Disclosure

Sellers can “wear” their Pix and facilitate payments

The expansion of the initiative to a digital channel makes it possible to extend the collection of clothing and accessories customized with Pix from sellers throughout Brazil, through the Mercado Livre ecosystem.

In the week of Pix’s one-year anniversary, in November 2021, Mercado Pago held an action distributing kits from the collection on beaches in Rio de Janeiro, with great acceptance by the public present. This time, the initiative aims to continue encouraging the use and benefits of this payment method to an even greater number of entrepreneurs, proving that selling and paying with Pix is ​​fast, easy and secure.

Image: Disclosure

“We want to combine the list of benefits with the use of Pix with a unique style with customized accessories that differentiate themselves from competitors, just as every entrepreneur does on a daily basis to attract and retain more and more customers. All of this exploring features offered by the Mercado Livre platform”, compares the Head of Branding at Mercado Pago, Iuri Maia.

Pix as a strategy to sell more

Mercado Pago figures account for a 25% increase in revenue from sellers who accept Pix compared to those who do not yet. Another advantage is a 57% increase in the average ticket for purchases made possible with this means of payment. “The collection is proof of the versatility of Pix, its democratic character and how much it can shorten paths and facilitate the journey of sellers and buyers”, highlights the Head of Payments at Mercado Pago, Gabriela Szprinc.

“Pix quickly became popular among Brazilians, especially in small businesses. These entrepreneurs need help to offer their customers more convenience. We realized that a QR Code, in addition to avoiding errors, avoids wasting time to make a Pix manually. That’s why we print these QRs on their everyday clothes, making them even more professional.”, explain Juliana Utsch and Sofia Calvit, Creative Directors at GUT São Paulo.

The campaign, which has two videos, also includes educational content to teach entrepreneurs the process of associating their Pix key with the QR Code, how to sell better with the Pix QR, in addition to providing all the guidelines on how to purchase the kit. in the Free Market to entrepreneurs.

Check here the videos of the campaign that presents the new version of the clothing and accessories collection with the QR Code with the Pix key of entrepreneurs.

About Mercado Pago

Mercado Pago, the largest fintech in Latin America, has the mission of democratizing access to financial and payment services, contributing to financial inclusion and fostering the power of entrepreneurship in the region. Over 36 million of unique users, Mercado Pago offers a complete financial technology solution, with a digital wallet, free account with daily remuneration, credit offer, insurance, investments, cryptocurrency operations and online payment services.

Fintech is also present in millions of physical points of sale with its portfolio of Point machines and QR code solutions. A company of the Mercado Livre group (Nasdaq: MELI), Mercado Pago has been operating in Brazil since 2004 and is also present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

Image: Reproduction / Mercado Livre website