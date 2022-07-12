Meta develops artificial intelligence to identify disinformation | Technology

Unsplash/Dima Solomin Meta creates system to identify articles with weak references on Wikipedia

Meta announced this Monday (11) that it is developing an artificial intelligence capable of helping to combat disinformation. Called Sphere, the open source tool has been able to check information published on Wikipedia.

At this first moment, the project is being developed in partnership with the collaborative encyclopedia and, therefore, Sphere only works on articles published there.

What artificial intelligence does is check the references of articles published on Wikipedia, assessing whether the information is, in fact, substantiated, or if it does not have strong enough references.

The idea is that in the future, Sphere can also be used for fact checking on platforms other than Wikipedia. The announcement of the development of artificial intelligence comes at a delicate moment for Meta in relation to disinformation, as the company owns digital platforms responsible for the dissemination of fake news, such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Since last year, when the Facebook Papers went public, the company has been accused of choosing to keep disinformation on its platforms in order to increase its profit. Frances Haugen, a former Meta employee and whistleblower, often says the company knows simple ways to stop the spread of fake news, but consciously chooses not to.