Metaverse will be dominated by non-tech companies

Although it was created years before, the concept of Metaverse gained another dimension (pardon the pun) after the move made by Facebook to change its corporate brand to Meta and say that developing this new “world” will be the company’s priority. In the next years.

The idea of ​​Metaverse was already present, albeit conceptually, in games from the 2000s such as the Simsfor example, and even later the Second Life. Nowadays, who plays roblox, minecraft or Fortniteextremely popular games, are immersed in different metaverses, commanding their “avatars” and even already moving the digital economy, with sales of clothes, accessories or instruments for this digital personality.

However, as with other innovative technologies, the movement of a major player in the information technology industry towards this trend will certainly leverage new solutions and products for this new world, which will unfold both in the digital and physical environment, offering a unprecedented interoperability of data, digital asset offerings and experiences.

Accelerate the development of technologies necessary to bring the Metaverse to its full potential has been one of the goals of the great IT industry. In addition to Meta, giants such as Microsoft, Sony and China’s Tencent are already moving and investing to create their own Metaverses. However, those who believe that they will be the protagonists of this new reality, which mixes the physical and virtual worlds in the coming years, are wrong.

The building blocks of the Metaverse

There is no doubt that these giants will play a key role in building what we might call the “building blocks” of the Metaverse. The construction of content, which will form the different “worlds” and give life, albeit digitally, to this environment, will come from “non-IT” companies from different sectors – fashion, retail, health, entertainment, health, etc.

Using the underlying technologies, a fashion retailer could, for example, allow its avatar (with its exact measurements) to try on an outfit in the digital world before buying it and receiving the physical product at home. Entertainment companies will be able to offer shows with an immersive experience never seen before. Through virtual reality glasses and other equipment that will still hit the market, it will be as if you were there.

A car industry will allow the customer to have the feeling of being inside the car of their dreams virtually, helping the brand to attract them to the dealership. In the education aspect, the advance promoted by Metaverso promises to be huge, taking the experience of online courses to another level.

I cite just a few examples here, but the possibilities are endless for companies, from any segment, to benefit from the Metaverse in their business. As much as IT development is not the core business and technology and marketing managers may still be dealing with a new concept, there are already qualified partners to help them take the first steps towards this new world. And if your company is still not moving in this direction, it’s time to start.