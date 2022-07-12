Mo Farah reveals he was a victim of human trafficking as a child | athletics

“Many people know me by Mo Farah, but that’s not my name or that’s not the reality.” It is with these words that the British long-distance runner illustrates the trailer for the documentary about his life story to be released by the BBC network in the United Kingdom next Wednesday. (see below) .

Winner of four Olympic gold medals, two in the 5,000 meters and two in the 10,000 meters, in London 2012 and Rio 2016, Farah maintained that he was born in Somalia and arrived in the United Kingdom with his parents as a refugee. In the new version, he says he was separated from his family after his father was killed in the African country’s civil war.

At the age of nine, then, he would have been taken to British territory by a woman and under the name of another child, Mohamed Farah. He believed he would stay with his relatives, but ended up forced into domestic servitude.

– The real story is that I was born in Somaliland, northern Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Contrary to what I said in the past, my parents never lived in the UK – says Farah, in an excerpt from the documentary released this Monday.

– I had all the contact details of my relatives and as soon as we arrived at her house, the woman took it from me. Right in front of me, she tore it up and put it in the trash. At that moment, I knew I was in trouble – said the 39-year-old athlete.

– If I wanted food in my mouth, my job was to take care of those kids, bathe, cook, clean. She said “If you want to see your family again, don’t say anything. If you say anything, they’ll take you”-she added.

Farah would have saved herself years later, when she told her physical education teacher at school her true identity. He was then placed in the care of a friend’s mother.