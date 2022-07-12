Motorola Razr 3 has design confirmed by executive at conference

The new Motorola Razr 3 still doesn’t have an official release date, but several leaks show that the smartphone is ready to hit the market. This week, Lenovo itself ended up making that very clear.

That’s because Lenovo Mobile China General Manager Chen Jin briefly presented the new folding smartphone to the public attending a conference in Beijing.

In the first image, we see the smartphone open and it is possible to see that it has more rounded corners, as well as a less prominent chin when compared to previous models.

See below: