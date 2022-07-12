Motorola Razr 3 has design confirmed by executive at conference

The new Motorola Razr 3 still doesn’t have an official release date, but several leaks show that the smartphone is ready to hit the market. This week, Lenovo itself ended up making that very clear.
That’s because Lenovo Mobile China General Manager Chen Jin briefly presented the new folding smartphone to the public attending a conference in Beijing.
In the first image, we see the smartphone open and it is possible to see that it has more rounded corners, as well as a less prominent chin when compared to previous models.
See below:
Shortly thereafter, the Lenovo China I just published a video which shows the silhouette of the new Razr 3. Thus, we can confirm that the smartphone will have a larger external screen, two rear cameras and a redesigned hinge.
In addition, the image confirms that the Razr 3 is more elegant. You can watch it below:
For now, the manufacturer has not confirmed the official release date of the new Motorola Razr 3. Anyway, the specifications are already known to the public.
The Razr 3 should hit the market with a 6.7-inch OLED screen that has a rate of up to 120 Hz, while the external panel can be up to 3 inches. In addition, the processor is the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and it works with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Finally, we will have a 50 MP main camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera.
Looking forward to the launch of the new Motorola Razr 3? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.