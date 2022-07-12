Ms Marvel: Episode 6 and Final Premiere Times

Arriving this Wednesday (13), on Disney Plus, the 6th and final episode of the series Ms Marveland the premiere time you can check below.

After the last episode, where we had a shallow story, combined with Kamala (Iman Vellani) completely sidelined, many fans were scared, and even displeased, for a last episode.

In the last episode, it’s plausible to think that Kamala wears her new costume, which her mother can probably make, as a kind of “redemption”.

Another is that Kamran (Rish Shah) will team up with Kamala for a final fight, or they will face each other, which I don’t believe will happen.

This will undoubtedly be the episode, among all the series (including Star Wars) on Disney Plus, with the least hype and theories created.

The plot follows an inclusive story about coming of age and the challenges that bring great powers to Kamala Khan.

Watch the promo for the episode below:

opening time: Episode 6 of Ms Marvel arrives at 04:00 (Brasilia time).

The cast includes Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel; Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger; Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan; Rish Shah as Kamran; Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and others.

In addition, the series prepares a future in the Marvel Universe, with the union between Kamala and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) in 2023’s The Marvels.

Finally, watch episode 6 of the Ms Marvel series this Wednesday on Disney Plus.