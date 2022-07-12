Nádia Carvalho, voice actress of ‘Os Incríveis’, dies at 67

Leandro Hassum says goodbye to his wife’s grandmother.

Remember one of the iconic scenes with your voice:

Remarkable Brazilian voice actress, Nádia Carvalho, dies at the age of 67. One of her most remembered characters is the eternal Edna Moda with her iconic “NO COVER!”pic.twitter.com/2Gr03s0mq9— PAN (@forumpandlr) July 11, 2022

Nádia also acted in some productions of Rede Globo, such as “Zorra Total”; “A Escolhinha do Professor Raimundo”, “Chico Anysio Show”.

Guilherme Briggs, voice actor for several characters such as Superman, Cosmo from “The Fairly OddParents”, He from “The Powerpuff Girls” and Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story”, mourned the loss of his colleague with a message that touched the hearts of fans: ” Lots of light for her”

The dear voice actress Nádia Carvalho, the eternal voice of Edna Moda from “The Incredibles”, passed away today. We are all very sad. She was about to receive a cabin at home, so she could dub remotely, with complete peace of mind. She unfortunately passed away before. Lots of light for her. 😢♥️ pic.twitter.com/NRS1yNZIWR— Guilherme Briggs (@GuilhermeBriggs) July 11, 2022

And now with great regret we have a sneaky loss in dub this year It was confirmed on Instagram by some voice actors that the legendary Nádia Carvalho unfortunately passed away. Nádia was one of the most emblematic professionals in the field, and she will be missed. Rest in peace! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZnUzTHZqqM — Characters With The Same Voice Actors! (@mesmosdubsbr) July 11, 2022

GREAT VOICES

For as long as we are aware in the world of cartoons and films, we are hearing voices, sometimes known, or by other great voice actors that brighten and increase our experience when public. Soon, Marcos Mion will play Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear”, a film that tells the story of the original Buzz, before he got a toy line and ended up in “Toy Story”.

Let’s remember ten great dubs made by celebrities, and that sometimes we even have that surprise of saying: “Wow, I didn’t know it’s him / her!”

Fabio Porchat as Olaf

Who hasn’t fallen in love with the talking snowman from “Frozen: A Freezing Adventure”? Well, everyone! Now, did you know that he is voiced by actor, comedian and screenwriter Fabio Porchat? Well, he gives life to the cute and charismatic Olaf! In an interview, Porchat said: “I didn’t want to try to copy or do the same. I wanted to do it my way.”

Eduardo Moscovis as Tarzan

Directly from the time tunnel, back in 1999, Eduardo Moscovis dubbed one of Disney’s greatest films, and it wasn’t just any character, he was just the main character. In “Tarzan”, the actor gave the voice in Brazil to the boy who grew up and was raised in the gorilla community. Did you know about this one?

Eduardo Moscovis in the studio recording “Tarzan”. ( Disclosure)

Diogo Vilella; Tadeu Mello and Márcio Garcia in “Ice Age”

The trio stopped hard: Manny, Diego and Sid had their voices here in Brazil represented by 3 big names. Manny, the lone mammoth, came to life with the voice of actor Diogo Villella; Sid, the craziest sloth in history, was super well represented by the irreverent and very funny Tadeu Mello; And Diego, the seductive Saber-toothed Tiger, was voiced by heartthrob Márcio Garcia. This is one of the longest dubbing cases, as they followed their characters until the last “Ice Age” movie. It is worth mentioning that Cláudia Gimenes voiced Ellie, Manny’s wife, from the second film onwards. And Ingrid Guimarães voiced Brooke, a sloth from Sid’s tribe, in the fifth film.

The trio of voice actors with characters from the film (Credit: AgNews)

Chico Anysio in “UP: Altas Aventuras”

The late comedian did a great job and is a reference, along with Fernanda Montenegro (whom we will mention) of the dubbing directors. He played the grumpy but friendly Carl, an old man who teams up with the young boy scout Russell, and they go on adventures. “Up” is considered one of Pixar’s biggest and best films, and one of the most exciting as well. It was without a doubt one of the biggest and best works in terms of dubbing.

Chico Anysio voicing Carl from “Up: Altas Aventuras” (Credit: Disclosure)

Fernanda Montenegro; Claudia Rodriguez and Isabela Garcia in “Nem Que a Vaca Tussa”

One of the most beloved films by fans of the animation studios, and one of the most underrated, brought yet another trio hard stop. The iconic Claudia Rodrigues, comedian, who at the time was famous as Marinete in “A Diarista” gave voice to the adventurous and fearless Maggie; the great actress Isabela Garcia played the graceful and cute Grace, and the great diva of theater, television, cinema, Fernanda Montenegro was the grumpy, but with a huge heart, Mrs. Calloway

Marieta Severo and Selton Mello in “A Nova Onda do Imperado”r”

Another great film and underrated in terms of success, however, with enormous prestige. Marieta, the eternal Dona Nene from “A Grande Família”, played the super charismatic villain, who was obsessed with being the next empress, and who transformed Kuzco, voiced by actor Selton Mello, Ysma. Together, they marked the project with their iconic voiceovers, with phrases like “Pule the lever, Kronk”, and the “Ah Moleque!” from Kuzco.

Danton Mello in “Titanic”

That the James Cameron movie with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio is a success, we all know. But, there is a super curious fact, at least for us Brazilians: Danton Mello is the voice of Jack. The actor to this day has work with dubbing, but he marked the story and left his interpretation marked as Rose’s partner, until he arrived at that sad moment of farewell.

Emicida in “League of Legends”

We are not only made of movies, series and animations. In “League of Legends”, a MOBA-style game, Emicida voiced a legendary skin for the character Ekko. And all this, because in the “True Damage” universe, the character is part of a Hip-Hop band, “True Damage”, with the hit “Giants”. On Brazilian soil, the skin can be obtained in the game, and has the rapper’s voice, only in customization.

Rodrigo Santoro in “Rio”

The Brazilian star and heartthrob made history in several films. He even played Xerxes in “300” with Gerard Butler, and many other moments. But, in the dubbing, Rodrigo gave the voice to the friendly, clumsy, and protector of the blue macaws, Túlio. The film takes place in Brazil, and has scenes drawn from Corcovado, from our traditional Carnival, and even yielded the meme “Festa em Ipanema”, music from the film sung by a friendly yellow canary.

Daniel Garcia in “Aladdin”

If there’s anyone that we could list a huge catalog of participations, it’s Daniel Garcia. He is a professional voice actor, and has participated in numerous projects, for all audiences. But, there’s one that we kept in the corner of our heart: He played the hero Aladdin in the movie of the same name, only in the ‘live-action’ version (film with real actors). If you’re not connecting the name to the person, he’s the one who gives life to Drag Queen Gloria Groove, owner of hits like “Coisa Boa”; “Golden Butt” and “Empire”.

But, not only that: Daniel recorded the theme song for the film: “An Ideal World”. Check out:

Monica Iozzi and Rodrigo Lombardi in “Zootopia”

The duo lived the partners of the city that ‘é the bixo’. Rodrigo Lombardi played Nick Wilde, a super astute fox who helped the bunny Judy Hoops, voiced by Monica Iozzi, to solve the intriguing case of the city’s attacks and disappearances. Undoubtedly, another remarkable work with great Disney/Pixar choices

