NASA Releases Five Fabulous New Photos of James Webb!

New color photos made by the James Webb telescope were released this Tuesday (12), in a live event where NASA explained a little about all 5 scientific images of the initial “package” of the telescope.

All the enthusiasm of scientists and popularizers is justifiable. For Josef Aschbacher, Director General of ESA, “these first images and spectra from Webb are a great celebration of the international collaboration that made this ambitious mission possible.” He thanked “everyone involved in commissioning this magnificent telescope and delivering these first products. Webb’s incredible team for making this historic day a reality.”

The first image had already been released by US President Joe Biden in a broadcast on Monday (11). It shows a region known as SMACS 0723 (SMACS J0723.3-7327), a galaxy cluster in the southern constellation of Volans, the Flying Fish, located 4.6 billion light-years away.

This cluster “slowed down” much more distant, fainter and older galaxies, amplifying their light and making them visible. The oldest galaxy in the image is 13.1 billion years old, and is seen as it was when the universe was just 1 billion years old.

James Webb’s first deep sky image (Image: Reproduction/ESA/CSA/STScI)

With this data, researchers will be able to measure the distance, temperature, gas density and chemical composition of each galaxy, which will help discover more about the early universe.

In addition to this image, NASA released in its live on Tuesday something we didn’t see the night before: the spectrum of several distant galaxies! The NIRSpec instrument observed 48 of them individually at the same time, thanks to its more than 248,000 small “doors” that can be opened individually. This makes it capable of collecting light from up to approximately 150 objects simultaneously.

Spectrum of some of the galaxies shown in James Webb’s first deep sky image (Image: Reproduction/ESA/CSA/STScI)

Three lines appear in the same order in all galaxies: one of hydrogen and two lines of ionized oxygen. This is the first time these specific lines have been observed in such distant objects, and it is still just the beginning of research on top of these numerous galaxies. In the words of Günther Hasinger, Director of Science at ESA, “this is the beginning of a new era of seeing the Universe and making exciting scientific discoveries with Webb”.

“As we now begin regular scientific operations,” he continued, “I know the European astronomical community can’t wait to see the results of the observation time they gained in Webb’s first year.”

WASP-96b

The spectrum of exoplanet WASP-96b reveals details about its atmosphere (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

The second “image” is actually a graph, more precisely the fullest spectrum of an exoplanet atmosphere that astronomers have yet managed to obtain. The data were recorded by the Webb spectrometer, an instrument that will make it possible for us to determine whether the atmosphere of exoplanets is life-friendly or not.

WASP-96B is a gas giant exoplanet located about 1,150 light-years from Earth. It completes a revolution around its star every 3.4 days and is about half the mass of Jupiter.

The light spectrum contains information about the composition of its atmosphere and, to the surprise of many astronomers, reveals the signature of water and evidence of haze and clouds that previous studies of this planet have not detected.

south ring nebula

The death cry of a star (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

In the words of ESA on its official Twitter account, this is the “magnificent death cry of a star spewing shells of dust and gas”. This image is full of details that have never been seen before.

It is a planetary nebula, a type of object that appears when not very massive stars reach the end of their lives. Webb was also able to detect two stars at the center of this planetary nebula.

Two Webb cameras captured the image of the same object, cataloged as NGC 3132. Below, you can see the second of them.

The nebula (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

Two stars joined in close orbit are a major highlight of these infrared images, revealing a complex system. For the first time, astronomers have seen that the second star is surrounded by dust, while the brighter one is at an early stage of its evolution and is likely to eject its own planetary nebula in the future.

How James Webb’s image compares to Hubble’s. In the photo we have the Southern Ring Nebula. pic.twitter.com/IH2GKU3Qvv —Stephane Werner (@stephanevw) July 12, 2022

This image also reveals a “hiding place” of distant galaxies in the background: note the multicolored points of light; they are not stars. The incredible ability to detect weak objects is due to international collaboration in building different sensitive instruments. “Working on this mission has been one of the biggest highlights and most rewarding parts of my career,” said Macarena Garcia Marin, instrument scientist at MIRI ESA.

Stephan’s Quintet

Stephan’s Quintet photographed by James Webb in unprecedented revealing detail (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

This was the first compact group of galaxies discovered by astronomers, located in the constellation Pegasus, 290 million light-years away. As the name implies, there are five galaxies, four of them orbitally “stuck” in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters.

The new image reveals never-before-seen details of interacting galaxies, spurring the formation of stars within each other, as well as gas being disturbed by gravitational motions and outflows driven by a black hole. Clusters of galaxies as close together as this one may have been more common in the early universe, so this photo will help understand the infancy of our cosmos.

But James Webb revealed much more than that. The MIRI instrument was able to peer beyond the dust near the galaxy’s active core further up to measure the emission of the hot gas ionized by winds and radiation from its supermassive black hole in a level of detail never seen before. Even better, the telescope was able to determine the composition of this material.

Spectrum of gaseous material from one of the galaxies (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

The spectrum of the black hole’s output shows a region filled with gases such as iron, argon, neon, sulfur and oxygen. The presence of multiple emission lines of the same element with different degrees of ionization will help in the discovery of the responsible mechanisms. The bottom graph reveals that the black hole also has a reservoir of cooler, denser gas, with molecular hydrogen and silicate dust that absorb light from the central regions of the galaxy.

Carina Nebula

The new image of the Carina nebula is simply magnificent! (Image: Reproduction/NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI)

Finally, the most awaited image: the Carina Nebula. She is already very famous for her exuberant shape, size and shine. It lies within the Milky Way, about 7,600 light-years away, with several open clusters. There, many massive stars form.

You see in this photo many areas never seen before, such as stellar nurseries and individual stars that don’t show up in visible light images. Clearly emerging protostellar jets and objects in the early stages of star formation have been detected thanks to the wide range of infrared light instruments.

Also, as in previous images, it reveals hundreds of previously invisible stars and countless galaxies in the background. MIRI shows young stars and their dusty planet-forming disks, which is also extraordinary and very useful for astronomers.

Source: NASA, ESA