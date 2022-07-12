Natalie Portman reveals her favorite role of her career (Exclusive)

Without a doubt, Natalie Portman is one of the most talented actresses in the seventh art. At just 11 years old, the star was already making a mark in pop culture by playing Mathilda in The professionalcontroversial long run by Luc Besson. And from then on, Portman collected increasingly iconic works, ranging from black swan — which won her the Oscar for Best Actress — the jackie and the recent Vox Lux.

And now, the artist delivers yet another role that reaffirms her place as a chameleon of cinema in Thor: Love and Thunder. In this Marvel production, Natalie embodies astrophysicist Jane Foster, who after a series of unexpected events (which we won’t spoil here), becomes “Mighty Thor”, a superhero who helps the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) fighting the sinister Gorr — a villain played by Christian Bale.

In exclusive interview with CLAUDIA, Natalie Portman gave details about the recordings, shared her favorite songs from “Guns n Roses” and even revealed what was the most remarkable role of her career. See below:

CLAUDIA: What was the most challenging aspect about working on Thor: Love and Thunder?

Natalie Portman: For me, the most difficult thing was to throw myself into the experience, because working with Taika Waititi [diretor do filme] is different from any experiences with other filmmakers. He really wants you to be living in the moment, being creative and spontaneous. There is no such thing as doing the same thing twice. So the only control or preparation possible for the recordings was to be open to whatever came.

Speaking of on-set experience, you and Tessa Thompson have great chemistry on camera. How was it working with her?

Natalie Portman: I loved working with Tessa! We’ve been friends for a long time and we’ve worked together in Annihilation [filme de 2018 dirigido por Alex Garland]. It was really exciting to do this together. Both Tessa and her character [Valkyrie] they are fierce. Not wanting to give away spoilers, but there’s a specific scene in the movie where you can really feel our friendship and togetherness.

We heard a lot of Guns n Roses songs in the movie! So… What is your favorite song of theirs and why?

Natalie Portman: Paradise City! It was one of the first songs that I memorized the lyrics when I was a kid. It is very good!

Now for an even tougher question: what is the best rock n roll band of all time?

Natalie Portman: Hmm… The Zombies!

Looking at your entire trajectory, what was the most outstanding role of your career? We’re secretly waiting for you to say Black Swan.

Natalie Portman: Without a doubt it is black swan. I met my husband in this movie, so he has a very special meaning for me. It was an incredible creative experience and it has great personal importance.

Incredible! Now, Natalie, what’s the most important lesson the audience can take away from you? Thor: Love and Thunder?

Natalie Portman: I think the production really appreciates love in all its forms. It simply shows that the center of the universe is surrounded by all kinds of affection.

And finally, how different was playing Jane Foster this time? Did you feel something new?

Natalie Portman: It was so amazing to play her as a superhero! I loved having the opportunity to see her as an astrophysicist — which is why I fell in love with the character early on in the project. And now, she’s Mighty Thor!

Below, you can see the entire conversation: