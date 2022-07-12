New reinforcement of Botafogo, Eduardo explains change in name and praises project: ‘I didn’t think twice’

New reinforcement of Botafogo, Eduardo, as he prefers to be called, participated in a live on the club’s Instagram and talked about his arrival in Rio de Janeiro football. Approved in the battery of medical exams, the São Paulo native from Ribeirão Preto signed a contract until December 31, 2024.

– Very happy for the affection of the fans and I hope to be repaying that on the field. I’m getting ready, I’ve been stopped for a few days. But I’m getting ready to match Botafogo-he said, and added:

– I didn’t think twice. Very good project that Botafogo is doing. And I also came for the club, which is very big. A very good opportunity for me, I thank everyone for their trust – he added.

The midfielder also explained that when he played in French football, for Nice, he stopped using Carlos on his shirt, and prefers to be called just Eduardo.

– When I was in France I ended up just leaving Eduardo in the shirt. It turned out to be lucky and it will stay that way,” he explained.

Finally, the player revealed that he worked with coach Luís Castro in Portuguese football. He also explained that he used to play as a defensive midfielder, but in the Arab world he started to play closer to the goal.

– I play both offensive midfielders and defensive midfielders as well. I played in France and Portugal as a defensive midfielder, number 8. I was further ahead in Arab football. My first coach in Arabia said that I smell the goal and I had to play more up front – he stressed, and added:

– I’ve worked with him, excellent coach. I believe that we will do something very good in this period-he commented:

– The crowd is super important. We need them every game supporting, which makes a difference at home and away. – finished.