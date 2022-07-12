New variant of coronavirus gains strength and worries scientists – 07/12/2022

The coronavirus has generated yet another super contagious mutation that worries scientists, as it gains ground in India and appears in several other countries, including the United States. According to Associated Press, the variant – called BA.2.75 – can spread quickly and bypass immunity from previous vaccines and infections. It is unclear whether it can cause more serious illness than other variants of Omicron, including the prominent BA.5.

The latest mutation has been seen in several far-flung states of India and appears to be spreading faster than other variants there, he told AP Lipi Thukral, scientist at the Scientific and Industrial Research Council at the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi. It has also been detected in about ten other countries, including Australia, Germany, the UK and Canada. Two cases were recently identified on the US west coast, and a third case in the US last week was identified.

In China, Shanghai uncovered a case involving an Omicron subvariant BA.5.2.1, according to an official, signaling the complications China faces in keeping up with new mutations as it pursues its “zero-covid” policy.

(With international agencies).