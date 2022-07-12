No plagiarism? Microsoft Store bans sale of open source apps, but developers disapprove

Microsoft announced that will prohibit the sale of open source based apps that are free outside the Store, your official software store for Windows. While the decision could prevent plagiarism and unauthorized copying of software on the platform, legitimate developers are criticizing the initiative that could severely damage their profits. Hayden Barnes, executive at SUSE — a renowned open source software company for servers and other enterprise applications —, published his opinion against Microsoft’s decision, reiterating that the developer community uses the official big tech store as an important way to generate revenue from your projects.

I am disappointed by the @MicrosoftStore policy change that prohibits selling open source software. The Store provides independent open source developers an opportunity to create sustainable projects by charging a reasonable amount there. https://t.co/a3x9MSZJZS — Hayden Barnes (@unixterminal) July 6, 2022

“I’m disappointed with the change in Microsoft Store policy”, says Barnes, one of the Canonical contributors who contributed the most to popularizing Ubuntu in the Windows Subsystem for Linux. “The store provides independent developers with an opportunity to create sustainable projects by charging fair amounts on the platform.” Generally, the charge for open source software in the Windows store is seen as a kind of “donation”, since the same titles can be found on the web for free. “Paint.NET”, for example, is a free application available on its official website, but it charges R$ 29.95 on the Microsoft Store.

When you buy Paint.NET from the Microsoft Store, you will be contributing directly to its development (we usually ask for a donation). You’ll have the convenience of quick and easy installation and automatic background updates with new features, improvements and fixes.

Giorgio Sardo, general director of engineering in the Experiences and Devices division at Microsoft, responded to the developer with a post on his Twitter. “We absolutely want to support developers who distribute open source applications. […] The objective of this policy is to protect consumers from erroneous listings”, comments the executive. For Barnes, the question is not “why”, but “how” Microsoft is dealing with those who copy without authorization and harm developers of open source applications.

















Curiosity

11 Jul

















economy and market

06 Jul

