Nokia relaunches classic cell phones, including “brick” 8210 with 4G – Tecnoblog

HMD Global, the current parent company of the Nokia brand, announced this Tuesday (12), a series of devices that will soon hit the market. Among them are the Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip it’s the 5710 XpressAudio — three classic devices for those who, according to the company, want to “escape the fatigue of technology and the culture of always being connected”.

Nokia 8210 4G, 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

Nokia 8210 4G is inspired by the 1999 version

For the nostalgic out there, HMD has revived the Nokia 8210, which now has 4G as its last name. It is a “re-reading” of the first version of the 8210, launched 23 years ago during Paris Fashion Week, and which soon became very successful in the Brazilian market.

Nokia 8210 4G (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

The new edition maintains some outstanding features such as the durability of the construction and the long battery life; here, of 1,450 mAh (removable), with “weeks of autonomy in standby”, says the brand.

It has a 2.8-inch screen with QVGA resolution, while at the bottom are the physical navigation/numbering buttons. Behind, he won a simple camera (VGA).

The Nokia 8210 has the Unisoc T107 processor with 4G support and VoLTE capability. It runs S30+ OS and has 48MB + 128MB capacity, supporting microSD card up to 32GB.

Nokia 2660 Flip and 5710 XpressAudio are other “classic” phones

Nokia 2660 Flip (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

For those who don’t like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (it contains ironic), you can opt for the Nokia 2660 Flip, a cell phone with an “opens and closes” screen, which shares specifications with the 8210. The foldable one from HMD Global has an internal color screen of 2.8″ (QVGA) and 1.77″ external, plus a VGA camera, 1,450 mAh battery and Unisoc T107 processor.

On the 2660 Flip, the company highlights the emergency button, which allows the user to quickly contact a family member in urgent cases. It’s a good resource for seniors especially.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is the most “different” of the trio presented today. It was inspired by the iconic Nokia 5310, which had dedicated keys for music playback. The new 5710 XpressAudio also received these shortcuts alongside the 2.4-inch QVGA display. But the big difference is the wireless headphones that are located on the back of the phone.

Nokia 2660 Flip (Image: Handout/HMD Global)

The 5710 has the same battery, hardware and software as other classic devices. Other differentials are Bluetooth 5.0 and dual speakers.

There is still no release date for the Brazilian market.