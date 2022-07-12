Nokia relaunches classics 8210 4G, 5710 XpressAudio and 2660 Flip

This Tuesday (12), HMD Global, owner of the new Nokia brand, announced new cell phones and a tablet. In total, there are three feature phones that promise to relive the time when technology was not as advanced as it is today. are they the Nokia 8210 4G, 5710 XpressAudio, 2660 Flip it’s the T10 tablet.

The Nokia 8210 4G “relives” a classic from the manufacturer that was launched in 1999 during Paris Fashion Week. It brings a minimalist look with numeric keypad and a single camera on the back with VGA resolution. In addition to the classic design, the main novelty is compatibility with 4G networks and is available in blue, red and gray colors.

The new Nokia 8210 4G revives a classic from the late 90s.

The removable 1,450 mAh battery still has the attraction of lasting “weeks” of standby time. It is part of Nokia’s “Originals” family, which includes other classic models. The device has a 2.8-inch QVGA+ screen, Micro USB and P2 (3.5 mm) inputs, in addition to FM Radio, MP3 function and Bluetooth 5.0.

As it is a basic cell phone, it has the Unisoc T107 chipset, 128 MB of storage and 48 MB of RAM. It also allows you to use microSD cards of up to 32 GB as a complement and comes with the Series 30+ (S30+) operating system.

“Different” designs

Available in black and red and white and red colors, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a look that definitely doesn’t resemble the latest smartphones, but it has good features. It has a sliding cover on the back that hides a pair of wireless headphones – with noise isolation -, allowing more comfort to the user.

Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has wireless headphones “attached” to the rear.

With a more “flat” look, bringing colored edges to the side of the 2.4” screen (QVGA), it also features the Unisoc T107 processor and the S30+ operating system, in addition to the same 128 MB of storage with 48 MB of RAM — and with microSD slot up to 32 GB. Although it does not have a P2 input, it has a Micro USB port, Bluetooth 5.0 and also has the VoLTE function.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio battery has a capacity of 1,450 mAh and also promises long life. The device has functions such as MP3 and FM Radio, as well as clean audio for calls. It has 4G connectivity and a VGA rear camera, but with an LED flash. Another detail of the cell phone is that it has a stereo sound output, one on the front and one on the back.

The last of the phones is the Nokia 2660 Flip, which, as the name implies, brings the old format that has become popular among current lines such as the Samsung Galaxy Z. The device brings new accessibility features and is aimed at the more adult audience, in addition to being compatible with hearing aids, it has large buttons and a long-lasting removable battery (1,450 mAh).

Nokia 2660 Flip hits the market with classic shell shape.

For example, there is an emergency button capable of quickly making contact with up to five contacts. The device has an internal screen of 2.8” (QVGA) and an external one of 1.77” (QQVGA) that brings quick information of date and time, for example.

Shell-shaped, the Nokia 2660 Flip features a VGA camera with LED flash and is available in black and grey, black and blue and black and red. Your hardware is comparable to the other two feature phones announced by the brand: Unisoc T107 processor, 128 MB of storage and 48 MB of RAM (with microSD card slot), Micro USB input, Bluetooth 4.2, P2 input (3.5 mm), FM and MP3 radio.

New tablet on the market

HMD Global also launched, on the occasion, the Nokia T10, a compact tablet with an 8” screen (1280 x 800p) and a 5,250 mAh battery. It promises to be tough, with a finish that “hides” scratches, and will have two Android updates, plus three years of security updates. It leaves the factory with Android 12 installed.

The company highlights that the Nokia T10 is compatible with Google Entertainment Space and Google Kids Space, being recommended for entertainment or even for children. It is also compatible with the Nokia Flip protective case, which is available in dark blue and cyan colors.

The tablet has the Unisoc T606 processor and has versions with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM, with 32 GB or 64 GB of storage, both with space for a microSD. There is also Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB-C and P2 (3.5 mm) inputs, as well as an LTE-compatible version. It also has stereo sound outputs and comes with Android 12.

Nokia T10 is an entry-level tablet with moderate hardware.

The suggested price for the Nokia T10 is 159 euros (R$ 850), which will reach the market with 8 MP (rear) and 2 MP (front) cameras.

So far, however, there are no scheduled release dates or localized pricing for Brazil for the four new devices. The Nokia 8210 4G and Nokia 2660 Flip have an MSRP of 59 euros (about R$320 in direct conversion), while the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will sell for 69 euros (R$370).