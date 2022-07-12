Nothing Phone 1 released with Snapdragon 778G Plus, flashy design and more

In an event held this Tuesday morning (12), Nothing made its debut in the smartphone world with the new Nothing Phone 1. The device hits the market with an extremely flashy design by adopting a transparent back with LEDs. In addition, here we have the presence of a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, two 50 MP rear cameras and a display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. All this at a price that promises to be attractive to the consumer. So, without further ado, get to know the new Nothing Phone 1.

















economy and market

11 Jul

















economy and market

10 Jul



design and screen

Announced in black and white, the new Nothing Phone 1 manages to stand out from other smartphones by adopting a back covered by transparent glass and which has LEDs that light up. The set basically forms the logo of the manufacturer, and the company also highlights the use of Gorilla Glass. Nothing Phone 1 also has flat sides and its frame is constructed from recycled aluminum to ensure greater strength and elegance. As for the display, we are talking about a 6.55-inch OLED panel that has FHD+ resolution. In addition, the screen is also covered by Gorilla Glass, supports adaptive refresh rate that switches between 60 Hz and 120 Hz, is HDR10+ certified and adopts a small hole for the front camera. The user can still count on a fingerprint reader under the display.

cameras





When it comes to the cameras of the new Nothing Phone 1, the manufacturer decided to adopt a configuration with two 50 MP sensors. The first is a Sony IMX766 with an aperture of f/1.88, and it has optical (OIS) and electronic (EIS) stabilization. In addition, to ensure good photos in dark environments, the smartphone still has night mode and a series of adjustments. The Ultrawide sensor has an angle of view of 114º and can also be used for macro photos with a focal length of 4 cm. The smartphone is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 30 fps and 1080p at up to 60 fps. For good selfies, the user still has a 16 MP lens located inside the hole in the top corner.

Technical specifications





Nothing’s first smartphone is a mid-range and this is evident when observing that it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. The chipset works together with 8GB or 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage. The smartphone has a 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for contactless payments and IP53 certification against water splashes. Powers the entire set, 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse fast charging. The operating system is Android 12 and it runs under Nothing OS interface. The manufacturer promises three major Android updates, plus four years of security updates every two months. The smartphone does not have a charger in the box.

Nothing Phone 1









6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and adaptive rate of 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform

Adreno 642L GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS and EIS) Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor (f/2.2, Macro mode and EIS)

5G connection, Dual-SIM, stereo sound, IP53, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band WiFi

4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging

Android 12 with NothingOS interface

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 193.5g

price and availability





Announced in black and white, the new Nothing Phone 1 goes on sale this month in select markets. The prices you can see below: 8GB + 128GB – £399 (~R$2,566)

8GB + 256GB – £449

12GB + 256GB – £499 (~R$3,210) What do you think of the new Nothing Phone 1? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

Nothing Phone 1 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when it arrives.