“Now it’s really complicated…”; Wendel’s situation at Zenit is exposed and ‘leaks’ behind the scenes at Flamengo

Considered a reinforcement that was very close to an agreement, the midfielder may end up not returning to Brazil

O Flamengo is finishing the preparation with an eye on Atlético-MG, needing to reverse the result after losing in the first game, which was played in Belo Horizonte and ended 2 to 1 for the opponent. The team led by Dorival Júnior knows that it has full capacity to win by the necessary score, but does not hide that it will be a difficult task.

Regardless of what happens on the field, the board must maintain its posture in the transfer market and seek some more reinforcements, especially in positions that are considered lacking behind the scenes. Due to the departure of Willian Arão, who has not yet traveled to Turkey, but will soon be presented at Fernerbahçe, a steering wheel became a priority.

As a result of thisMais Querido chose Zenit’s Wendel as the main replacement, especially for the characteristics and quality that it has already demonstrated in other opportunities. Without hiding the fact that he is a flamenguist, the Brazilian was considered a practically closed novelty, as the negotiations were progressing in a positive way.

However, the Russians made an offer and now it got complicated the return to Brazil: according to information from the newspaper “O Dia”, the player was offered some contractual improvements, such as salary appreciation and contract extension for another yearthat is, if you give an “ok”, the bond would be extended from June 2026 to mid-2027.

As a result of this movement abroad, Mais Querido has already made it clear to understand that the negotiations for the hiring of the midfielder have become “very difficult”. It is worth remembering that the initial intention of Marcos Braz, who is a fan of the athlete, was to convince his family that the project at the Rio club could be good for his career.