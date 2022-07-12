Nubank launches Caixinhas feature to help save money in the app

Nubank announced the arrival of a new feature in its app called Caixinhas, which aims to help customers separate their money depending on the plans they have for them. With the tool, it will be possible to create objectives and deposit amounts destined for that objective so that it is separate from the total amount of the account.

According to Nubank, the feature comes as an option to help save money and also to ensure an easier way for its customers to make better financial decisions.

Nubank boxes allow you to separate money into personalized goals

The tool aims to better organize the division of money in the account, and in this way the customer can separate an amount or gradually add amounts destined for a specific objective depending on their goals.

According to them, this novelty will soon be available, starting to reach some people “in the next few days”.

“From the next few days, some people will start to have access to the Caixinhas. Our intention is to listen to the feedback from our customers to improve this product more and more and, little by little, open up access to more people.”

They will work quite simply. The client can create one or more boxes depending on the goal. For example, you can create a box called “Take a trip” and add amounts to that box throughout the year, thus keeping the money separate for the goal.

It is possible to create more than one box at the same time, so it will be possible to create another goal, such as “Emergency Reserve”, and also add money to it whenever you want. Of course, the amount that goes into a box is just there, so you need to add it separately for each goal.

Each of them will also have its type of investment, which, according to Nubank, can be of two types. The first is Nubank’s RDB, with a yield of 100% of the CDI and protection from the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). The second is Nu Reserva Imediata, which is a fixed income fund that has the potential to earn more than 100% of the CDI over time.

When creating each box, the customer adds some information such as, for example, the time he intends to allocate to gather enough money to achieve that goal. Therefore, depending on the objective and profile of the client, the application itself may suggest the type of investment that will be most advantageous for each Caixinha.

How to create boxes in the app

Once the feature is available in your application, you can start creating your boxes, and the process is quite simple. The Boxes option will be in the planning tab of the application, which has the $ icon. It can also appear on the app’s home screen.

When selecting the Boxes button, select the “Start saving” option. It will then open a screen for creating the first Box or adding one more if you already have a Box created. First you will choose her name, or the theme, or the goal, you choose what to put.

It is also possible to add a cover image that has to do with the objectives of the box. Then you’ll choose how long you want to take to gather enough to complete the goal. You can then save an amount that is transferred from your Nu account. On this screen it shows you the amount available in the account, so you can choose how much you want to save. The amount only needs to be greater than BRL 1 (one real).

On the next screen, he chooses the most suitable type of investment for that Box, but you can change it. It is important to read more to understand how this investment will work, so just select the “Learn More” option.

When you’re done, just select the “Confirm” option and that’s it, your Box is already created. At the end, just enter the password.

It is worth remembering that if you need to withdraw money from the Caixinha, you can do so at any time. Just redeem it and it goes straight to your account within 1 business day, although this usually happens right away. To add money to the box, just open it and click on “Save”.

Nubank also announces change in automatic account income

Nubank also announced some changes that will happen with the automatic income of the Nubank account and the Money Saved function, which is the famous piggy bank of the application.

This process will continue, but this time only the amounts that remain in the account for more than 30 days will automatically earn 100% of the CDI every business day. That is, as soon as the money completes 31 days in the account, that amount automatically starts to yield 100% of the CDI every day, including the retroactive yield of the initial 30 days.

For example, the customer makes a deposit of BRL 1,500 into their account. However, in 15 days he needs to make a PIX of BRL 500, so the account will have BRL 1,000.

When it completes 31 days since he made the deposit, only those R$1,000 will begin to earn 100% of the CDI from that day onwards (still receiving the retroactive yield equivalent to R$1,000 from the previous 30 days).

That is, those BRL 500 that were used in the PIX did not stay in the account for 30 days, so they do not count towards income.

“The change in automatic income makes Nubank more efficient to continue investing in innovative products that help you take care of your money, such as Caixas. At the same time, it still gives you the peace of mind of knowing that the money that stays in the account longer is also paying off.”

These changes will take effect from the date that will be informed to customers via email or through the Nubank application itself. According to them, this should happen in the next few days and it will only be valid for new deposits in the account.

