“Offer of €6 million for 70%”; Corinthians survives without Paulinho and raises the bar in proposal for shirt 5

Paulinho suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee and will only be available again for the Corinthians squad in early 2023. It is worth remembering that the player’s contractual relationship with the Club is until the end of the next year. Another who is also out due to injury is Maycon, who is expected to return soon.

Without two of the main athletes of the squad, Vítor Pereira started Cantillo and Du Queiroz in 1-0 against Flamengo. With the opening of the transfer window approaching, which takes place on the 18th (Monday), Timão maps the ball market and can surprise Fiel Torcida. This Tuesday (12), a proposal came to light.

this season, Alvinegro Paulista advanced through Yuri Alberto and seven other names. In addition to the striker, the VP team is still looking for a striker on the side and a midfielder, which was exposed by journalist César Luis Merlo today. The values ​​and percentage that SCCP wants to acquire were exposed by the communicator.

“Corinthians made a formal offer of 6 million euros (something around R$32.4 million at the current price) for 70% of Fausto Vera’s economic rights. The “Bug” also has a similar proposal from Genk for the central midfielder. Both are analyzed by the Argentinos Juniors board”, informed CL Merlokeeping an eye on the movements that can happen in South America.

Fausto is number 5 for Argentino Juniors. With a contract until Dec/23, the 22-year-old has three goals and three assists in 25 games played this season. Revealed in Argentina, the athlete received an offer from Alvinegro. Now, the decision about the future is in the hands of the midfielder and the brothers.