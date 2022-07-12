On Twitter, Musk posts a meme mocking the threat of a lawsuit on the social network – Época Negócios

+



Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, backed out of his Twitter purchase last Friday (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

After announcing the withdrawal from the purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk mocked, for the own social network, of the company’s indication that it will take the case to court. On Sunday night (10), the billionaire posted a meme with a series of photos of him in which he appears laughing and with captions referring to the case.

Following the photos, the image reads: “They said I wouldn’t buy Twitter”; “Then they would not disclose bot information”; “Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court”; and “Now they have to disclose the bot’s information in court.”

Meme posted by Elon Musk after a new problem with Twitter (Photo: Reproduction / Social Network)

The richest man in the world also tweeted an image of actor Chuck Norris playing chess, with a single piece on one side and a full board on the other. Following the tweet, Musk wrote: “Chuckmate”.

Musk meme shows Chuck Norris playing chess (Photo: Playback/social media)

understand the case

Since last Friday (8), the soap opera involving Twitter and Elon Musk gained new chapters, when the billionaire’s lawyers informed the United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he wanted to leave the proposed purchase of the social network for US$44 billion.

Also on Friday (8), the social network reported that it planned to conclude the agreement in the original terms and that, for that, it would file a lawsuit against the CEO of Tesla and Space X.

According to the businessman’s lawyers, Twitter’s provision of information about how many fakes there are on the platform is the reason he is walking away from the deal. “Twitter has sometimes ignored Musk’s requests, sometimes rejected them for reasons that seem unwarranted, and sometimes has claimed to comply by providing Musk with incomplete or unusable information,” they pointed out in the filing filed with the SEC.

The first time the billionaire mentioned bot numbers on the social network was in May. At the time, he posted that the deal was “temporarily suspended” and also stated that he was committed to the acquisition. However, analysts said he could be trying to renegotiate the values ​​or even wanting to give up the purchase altogether.

In July, according to information from The Washington Post, Twitter provided Musk with its internal data collection, also known as the “firehouse”.

