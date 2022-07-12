Only Murders in the Building renewed for season 3

After months of much waiting on the part of the public, the series Only Murders in the Building recently returned to win new episodes on Star+. And with the same in great prominence, now a definition about its future has been announced.

According to information from the website Coming Soonthe streaming platform Hulu (who is originally responsible for producing the series) announced its renewal at a time when its 2nd season is still on air.

It is noteworthy that the first episodes of the second year ensured positive impressions before the public and critics, similar to what happened in the first year. And with that, the streaming platform then made the decision to renew Only Murders in the Building for its 3rd season.

In an official statement, the company said the following:

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. His appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and his truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to Dan’s work. [Fogelman]John [Hoffman]Steve, Marty and Selena”, said Hulu Originals and president of ABC Entertainment. Craig Erwich in the statement. “We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

About the Only Murders in The Building series

the plot of Only Murders in The Building revolves around three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves embroiled in one. When a gruesome death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise true-crime knowledge to investigate the truth.

While recording their own podcast to document the case, the three unravel the building’s complex secrets, which date back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies that are linked together. Soon, the trio realizes that a killer may be living among them as they race to decipher the clues in this case before it’s too late.

The series is starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomezwith its first-year cast made up of names such as Nathan Lane, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan Vanessa Aspillaga, Julian Cihi, Ryan Broussard, Jackie Hoffman, Jayne Houdyshell, Olivia Reis, Russell G. Jones, among others. Season 2 will also have Dear Delevingne in your roster.

Only Murders in the Building was written and created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Executive producers are Martin, Hoffman, Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

All released episodes of Only Murders In The Building season 2 are available on Star+.