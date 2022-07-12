Organized Fortaleza fans are punished from Clássico-Rei on for fights at Castelão – Play

In meeting held this Monday (11), at the headquarters of the Ceará Football Federation (FCF), the organized supporters of Strength involved in episodes of violence in the last game, are impeded to enter us five upcoming games, with materials that identify them, starting with the Clássico-Rei this Wednesday (13), for the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the impediment, by determination of the military police, the organized supporters will receive educational measures.

According to reports from those present at the stadium, the conflict in one of the sectors of the Castelão Arena took place due to the confrontation between two organized supporters of the club that, despite supporting the same team, consider themselves rivals.

This Monday’s meeting took place between representatives of Ceará and Fortaleza with the Military Police, Firefighters, Federal Highway Police, Public Ministry and other public bodies to discuss the game plan for the Clássico-Rei.

Other Definitions

During the meeting, other information was defined in the operation, such as not selling alcoholic beverages on the day of the match and logistics about the visiting fans: Fortaleza fans can leave the stadium until 30 minutes into the second half. Subsequently, you will wait 60 minutes after the end of the match at the discretion of the Military Police.

