Peloton to Stop Making Bicycles and Cut Around 570 Jobs | Business

Fitness equipment maker Peloton said on Tuesday it will halt all in-house production of bikes and treadmills and shift manufacturing to partners in an effort to streamline its operations and reduce costs.

The company will cut about 570 jobs at its Tonic Fitness unit, a Taiwanese company bought by Peloton in 2019, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company will also suspend operations at the facility until the end of 2022, it said in a statement. Peloton shares, which have lost about three-quarters of their value this year, were up 2.8% this afternoon.

The company, under new CEO Barry McCarthy, decided to cut costs and bolster capital after demand for its popular home equipment drops as people return to working out in gyms. It also brought in former Amazon executive Liz Coddington as the new chief financial officer.

McCarthy, a former Netflix executive, has now moved to expand Peloton’s alliance with Taiwan’s Rexon Industrial, which will now become the main hardware maker for Peloton’s product lines.