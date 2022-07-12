‘Percy Jackson’: Original Book Author Confirms Iconic MONSTER in Disney+ Series

Through his personal blog, the famous author Rick Riordan offered some more updates on the upcoming series adaptation of ‘Percy Jackson and the olympians’ – and brought great news for fans of the mythological saga.

In one of his most recent posts, Riordan confirmed that the iconic creature known as the Minotaur (and which terrorized Percy in the first book), will appear in the project. Disney+.

“And now, we’re back on television. I’m going out for another exciting day of production.”he wrote, the day after he took time off from filming. “And I think we’re going to meet Minotauro today.”

Previously, the profile @updatespercy had released some behind-the-scenes images of the series.

The photos, taken in Aldergrove, Vancouver, take us behind the scenes of the project and feature one of the locations at Camp Half-Blood, a refuge where the demigods train. In one of them, it is even possible to see a doll in the shape of a hydra (a mythological creature with seven heads).

Set pics show training grounds and props (archery, punching bags?) of Camp Half-Blood on a huge land of field at Aldergrove, Vancouver. The photographer saw a bunch of hobbit type houses (the cabins likely) deep in the forest. Production is on a 20 acre land with the forest. pic.twitter.com/96TznGLEnp — Percy Jackson Disney+ News (@updatespercy) July 6, 2022

Walker Scobell (‘The Adam Project’) will star as Percy Jackson. Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries will play Grover and Annabeth, respectively.

The cast will still have Virginia Kull (Sally Jackson), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Mr. D), Megan Mulally (Alecto), Timm Sharp (Gabe Ugliano), Dior Goodjohn (Claire LaRue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) and Olivea Morton (Nancy Bobofit).

Welcome home demigods ⚡ Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover. Get ready for #Percy Jackson and The Olympians coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l6mhR20WCw — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) May 5, 2022

Season 1 of the attraction will feature eight episodes.

Remembering that the attraction script is being written by the Riordanin partnership with Jon Steinberg (‘Black Sails’).

As some fans were disappointed with the outcome of the two films starring Logan Lerman, Riordan assured last year that the series will not repeat the mistakes of previous adaptations and the wait will be worth it.

“Having everyone together to align our visions for the series was extremely helpful, and I think a lot of confusion has been resolved (speaking for my own confused self, anyway!). The good news is, the leadership is organized on how to do this show… and do it right. A lot of them have kids who grew up reading ‘Percy Jackson’ too, so they understand. They understand that there are millions and millions of fans eagerly waiting to see ‘Percy Jackson’ come to life in a new way. We feel supported and heard, and I am more confident than ever that the program is moving forward. You all made a difference. always do. Appearing on social media, sharing your excitement about the show… Disney sees you. They’ve listened to you and they want to do right by you Percy fans. That, for me, is the number one priority, so I’m happy!”

“The best part is that James Bobin is on board as our pilot’s director”he commented. “James is an incredible person and an incredibly talented director, someone who knows the saga books well’Percy Jackson’. Your children are fans of the books. so we are in good hands. Thank you all for your enthusiasm for the series. It will be incredible!”

According to the author, the disney will invest heavily in the series and the budget will be similar to that of ‘the Mandalorian‘ and ‘WandaVision‘ – which cost an average of $100 million in the first season.

Altogether, the saga written by Riordan contains five books: ‘The Lightning Thief’, ‘Sea of ​​Monsters’, ‘The Titan’s Curse’, ‘The Battle of the Labyrinth’, and ‘The last Olympian’.

The plot revolves around Percy, a teenager who discovers he is the son of Poseidon, Greek god of the seas, and is then sent to Camp Half-Blood to be reunited with other half-bloods. There, Percy meets his friend and mentor Grover Underwood, a teenage satyr, and meets Annabeth Chase, daughter of Athena.

Chris Columbus directed the film adaptation of the first volume, ‘Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief’which brought in its cast Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, and Jake Abel.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film grossed almost US$227 million around the world, from a budget of US$95 million.

In 2013, ‘Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters‘ only invoiced $199 million and received harsh criticism about the narrative, which departed too far from the original novel.

