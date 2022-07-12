Pogba is introduced at Juventus and explains bad form at United: “I didn’t play in my position” | italian football

Seven years later, Paul Pogba is back at Juventus. The 29-year-old French midfielder, who will wear the number 10 shirt on his return to Italian football, held a press conference on Tuesday and said that coach Massimiliano Allegri, with whom he worked on the first stint, was one of the factors in deciding the move. .
– Even when I was at United I talked a lot with Allegri, I always had a good relationship. We had wonderful years together. This was the right time to come back here with the right person on the bench.
I chose Juve when my heart told me it was the right destination.
— Paul Pogba
Pogba during a presentation interview at Juventus – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
Asked about the bad phase he lived at Manchester United, the club where he stayed between 2016/17 and 2021/22, Pogba regretted the fact that he played out of position and also cited injuries.
– At United I didn’t play in my position. When you change coaches it is often difficult. So I had injuries and I didn’t have the pace I had before. There were several factors. But now I’m another Pogba and I hope I don’t have any more injuries.
After nine consecutive Serie A triumphs, Juventus have seen Internazionale and Milan win in the last two seasons. For Pogba, the goal is to raise trophies again.
– For me, Juve has always been the number one club in Italy. I thought so even when I was in England. It’s strange to see Juve without trophies. Winning a championship is never easy, other teams have grown, the level has gone up. But we want to go back to being the first, a place that belongs to us.
Juventus have three pre-season friendlies scheduled for the end of July. He faces Chivas, on the 23rd, Barcelona, on the 26th, and Real Madrid, on the 30th. For the Italian Championship, he debuts on the 15th of August against Sassuolo.
Pogba will wear jersey number 10 at Juventus – Photo: Reproduction/Twitter