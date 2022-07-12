Prime Day 2022: no pricing bug, customers ‘complain’; see the memes

Amazon Prime Day 2022, a sales event for Prime members, started this Tuesday (12) and runs until tomorrow. In two days, consumers can buy products, books and more with deals. But not everyone is happy: the users took advantage of the beginning of the promotions to “complain” that this time, no “bug” with prices happened throughout the morning.

On social media, Amazon customers joked about the situation, as many remember a bug that occurred at the beginning of the year at the retailer. In January, during an action with coupons, a bug in the online store ended up allowing them to be cumulative, making even products like the Kindle free. In addition to being notified by Procon-SP, the company canceled several orders and was criticized.

This time, at the start of Prime Day 2022, things seem to have been different. “I want bug from amazon notebook is free Kindle is free tablet is free”, joked one user on Twitter.

Others even went further, indicating that they stayed up during the night just waiting for an opportunity. already some users lamented the fact that the “Amazon bugs intern” missed work.

Offers for two consecutive days

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive deals event for Prime program subscribers. Between the 12th and 13th of July, the company highlights electronic products, appliances, home and kitchen items, decoration, beverages and many other categories.

Items on sale are also highlighted both on the retailer’s website and in the app. The event, considered a kind of “Black Friday” in the middle of the year, is in its third edition in Brazil and has been gaining more and more notoriety.