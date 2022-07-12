Prime Day 2022: no pricing bug, customers ‘complain’; see the memes

Amazon Prime Day 2022, a sales event for Prime members, started this Tuesday (12) and runs until tomorrow. In two days, consumers can buy products, books and more with deals. But not everyone is happy: the users took advantage of the beginning of the promotions to “complain” that this time, no “bug” with prices happened throughout the morning.
On social media, Amazon customers joked about the situation, as many remember a bug that occurred at the beginning of the year at the retailer. In January, during an action with coupons, a bug in the online store ended up allowing them to be cumulative, making even products like the Kindle free. In addition to being notified by Procon-SP, the company canceled several orders and was criticized.
only the amazon intern would make me happy today pic.twitter.com/fMryI1S7oz
— ?????? ???? ???????????? (@onedualipaa) July 12, 2022
Glad I didn’t stay up all night waiting for an Amazon bug pic.twitter.com/hF74VVhAE8
— JessicaMarruá (@Jeh_Fontoura) July 12, 2022
I want to leave my revolt here because if I was sleeping I would already have a thousand and one promotions, coupons, sweepstakes, bug, even raffling off amazon book you only had one duty pic.twitter.com/4t8jAZ9Mfw
— ???????? ?? | ??: acowar (@gabstan_) July 12, 2022
bookstans thinking there would be a bug on amazon pic.twitter.com/DPPCN6KDHx
—dudis |??: Extraordinary+1 (@dddudis_) July 12, 2022
must have fired the intern responsible for the amazon bug
an idol dies pic.twitter.com/dkAnOdCTPt
— lua is creating a bookig (@luanelendo) July 12, 2022
In my mind, Amazon’s prime day was going to be like this pic.twitter.com/t69dFusP09
— Nynycarv_ (@kkkiakskkso) July 12, 2022
I want Azamon bug with notebook coming out for free Kindle coming out for free tablet coming out for free
— Ives Magalhães #FORAGENOCIDA (@IvesHenriquee) July 11, 2022
This time, at the start of Prime Day 2022, things seem to have been different. “I want bug from amazon notebook is free Kindle is free tablet is free”, joked one user on Twitter.
Others even went further, indicating that they stayed up during the night just waiting for an opportunity. already some users lamented the fact that the “Amazon bugs intern” missed work.
Offers for two consecutive days
Amazon Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive deals event for Prime program subscribers. Between the 12th and 13th of July, the company highlights electronic products, appliances, home and kitchen items, decoration, beverages and many other categories.
Items on sale are also highlighted both on the retailer’s website and in the app. The event, considered a kind of “Black Friday” in the middle of the year, is in its third edition in Brazil and has been gaining more and more notoriety.