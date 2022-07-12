PRIME DAY | Memories and HDDs 20% off and Free Shipping on Amazon

RAM memories, SSDs, external hard drives, pen drives and memory cards are among the offers

While the prime day gives amazon not enough, the store is offering to Prime users a list of preliminary offers since the 21st of June. Between themthe company is giving 20% off in some types of Memories and HDDs present in the catalog, in addition to free shipping. Check below a selection of products on sale in this segment.

THE amazon is promoting, in this tuesday and wednesday – day 12 and July 13 – your traditional prime day. The annual event of the online store is for the company to offer members of its Prime subscription club a selection of exclusive offers in different product categories. THE amazon promises promotions of national and international brands of different companies in this event that takes place in 24 countriesincluding the Brazil.

Memories and HDDs 20% off for Prime members

GIGABYTE 120GB SATA 3 2.5 7MM SSD for BRL 220.45

Kingston A400 SSD, 120Gb, M.2 for R$ 352.97 – Continues after advertising –

HP S700 120Gb 2.5″ SSD for R$ 478.29

Kingston Memory 16GB SODIMM DDR4 2400Mhz – KCP424SD8/16 for R$ 600.00

HyperX Predator RGB 8GB 2933MHz DDR4 CL15 Memory for R$ 612.57

16GB HyperX Fury Memory Kit (2 x 8GB) DDR4 3733Mhz DIMM for R$ 1,423.08

SanDisk 256GB high-strength microSDXC for R$ 386.34 – Continues after advertising –

Extreme Pro CompactFlash SanDisk UDMA 7 memory card up to 160 MB/s

Toshiba 4TB X300 Internal Hard Drive – HDWR440XZSTA for R$ 980.57

Toshiba Portable External Hard Drive 2TB Canvio Gaming USB 3.0 for R$ 591.70

Pen Drive 64GB USB3.0 X795W HP for R$ 153.46

SanDisk Ixpand Mini Pendrive for iPhone and iPad USB3.0, 32GB for R$ 198.00

The Adrenaline and Mundo Conectado portals will bring a series of other offers during the days of prime day. Stay tuned so you don’t miss out on tech product promotions!

