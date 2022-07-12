Prime Day starts today with discounts on Amazon

Amazon started today (12) the prime day, its biggest discount event of the year. The commercial date is available not only in Brazil, but also in other countries where the trade giant operates, including the United States and Mexico.

The event promises two days of offers unmissable, with discounts valid until tomorrow, July 13th. To keep the public informed about the duration of the offers, the company has a timer at the top of the promotion’s official website.

As usual, the main Prime Day discounts are linked to products launched by Amazon itself. During the sale, consumers can find Alexa-enabled devices, Fire TV Stick and Kindle products at up to 57% off.

However, the offers are not limited to branded devices. On the main Prime Day page on the Amazon website, it is also possible to see the main offers in segments such as electronics, apparel, cosmetics, notebooks and smartphones.

Exclusive discounts for Prime members

As the name implies, Prime Day offers exclusive discounts for those who subscribe to Amazon Prime, the company’s benefits service. In addition, program members can also take advantage of the free shipping which is included in the subscription in various products.

It is worth remembering that Amazon Prime can be subscribed for 30 days free, which facilitates participation in this year’s Prime Day. After the trial period, the service costs BRL 14.90 per month, with an option of BRL 119 per year, but the customer can cancel free of charge within the first month, if desired.

Want to stay on top of Prime Day’s main offers? Stay tuned to TecMundo during the day, as we will have coverage of the event and several tips for promotions!