Raphinha agrees with Barcelona for five seasons | spanish football

the brazilian striker little raphinha He enforced his will. A standout for Leeds United, he withstood harassment from Chelsea and Arsenal and will be a player barcelona. The 25-year-old will sign with the Spanish club for five seasons. He is expected this Wednesday in Spain to undergo medical examinations and complete the transfer.
The information was published by newspapers sport and Sport World and confirmed by ge. According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will pay €58 million (R$ 316 million) to Leeds, with bonuses that could take the deal to € 67 million (R$ 365 million).
Raphinha had a better proposal from Chelsea, which reached an agreement with Leeds. However, the Brazilian striker always made it clear that his preference was Barcelona.
In order to make money and be able to hire reinforcements for the next season, Barcelona sold 10% of the broadcasting rights of its La Liga games to an investment fund in the United States, for €205 million (over BRL 1.1 billion). Still, the club follows a tough financial plan, and only renewed the contract with French striker Ousmane Dembele after the player accepted a 40% reduction in his salary.
Raphinha, 25, spent two seasons at Leeds United, scoring 17 goals in 67 games. He started being called up by Tite for the Brazilian team in 2021 and already has new games and three goals for the national team, being one of the names quoted for the Qatar World Cup.
Raphinha has been a highlight of Leeds United in the last two seasons – Photo: John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images