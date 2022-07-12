Rat Brain Has “Low Energy” Mode

O brain It is by far the organ that consumes the most energy. The human, for example, accounts for only 2% of the average weight of an adult individual, but to function well, he burns approximately 500 calories a day, out of a total of 2,000 that a person reverts to a healthy diet. That’s right, 25%.

In a short-term famine scenario, the brain does not have mechanisms to deal with energy shortages more efficiently, that is, it does not reduce its energy requirement. But what happens over a constant and longer period?

Recent research by neuroscientists at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, has identified that the rat brain has a kind of “low energy mode”, active when specimens are exposed to long periods of food scarcity, which implements a relevant effect: reduction of visual acuity.

Brain in “Energy Saver” mode

What we know: our body consumes ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the nucleotide responsible for the process of generating energy that our cells need to sustain themselves. The brain, as an organ responsible for a series of processes in the body, alone consumes 1/4 of everything we consume, and precisely because of this, it tends to always work at 100%, regardless of whether you are well fed or not.

However, this would only apply to the momentary feeling of hunger when we delay a meal, and not to a scenario where food has become scarce, for a variety of reasons (drought, winter, lack of hunting, pests, etc.). Historically humans, our hominid ancestors, and other mammals, have faced, over the millennia, situations where food was not always within easy reach.

If there is no food, the brain should, in theory, activate a low consumption mode, to save energy and ensure survival, by identifying that the hunger period will be longer than normal. But how would he do that, and what would be the consequences? What would our brains deem less essential for survival, in a critical scenario?

The research, led by prof. Dr. Natalie Rochefort, pointed to a candidate that is not so surprising: vision, or more accurately, visual acuity.

The experiment observed that when mice were exposed to a very restricted diet for weeks, which caused them to lose between 15% and 20% of body mass, neurons in the visual cortex used about 29% less ATP to operate. As a result, specimens begin to display a “low resolution” view, where they perceive less detail in the environment; this was seen in visual tests where they fared worse than well-fed mice.

It is not the first time that research has shown that food deprivation has effects on perception, even with the brain not initially reducing its consumption. In 2016, a paper published by neuroscientists at the University of Michigan revealed that when faced with an image of food, the brain reacts in different ways when a person is full or not. When hungry, certain areas activate more intensely.

However, recent research shows a completely different case, with the brain going into a more limited mode of operation, compromising functions just to keep functioning, when faced with long periods of lack of food.

The “swtich” was also identified and it is leptin, an important peptide for the body’s energy regulation, released by fat cells when there are sufficient reserves. When the brain detects its presence, it switches off “power saving” mode and returns to normal operation; when there is too much leptin in the system, we are encouraged to eat less.

Addicted methodology?

The article is also important for pointing out something interesting: in general, researchers tend to do their experiments involving guinea pigs, such as rats, exposing them to periods of restricted diet, in order to make them more likely to perform the exercises in exchange for food. ; otherwise, if well fed, they tend not to engage in physical activity.

Rochefort says his work shows that prolonged food restriction has significant effects on the perception of specimens, and thus, it is possible that our methodology and results in experiments were based on rat brains operating in the low-consumption mode, rather than the full steam. This compromises results, depending on the purpose of the research.

The researcher says, for example, that experiments based on the learning and memorization capabilities of rats, may be all addicted, because they were not at full brain capacity when they were analyzed.

According to Prof. Dr. Lindsey Glickfeld, a neuroscientist specializing in vision at Duke University, in the United States, it is necessary to analyze more deeply the methodology of experiments, and how their data are interpreted, considering how neurons respond in different scenarios, given that brains are satisfied and hungry for a long time. operate in different ways.

Source: WIRED