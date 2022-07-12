realme 9 officially launched in Brazil and C30 wins arrival forecast; see prices

As previously announced, through a broadcast on its social networks this Tuesday (12), realme announced the arrival of two new cell phones to the Brazilian market: the realme 9 and the realme C30. Although only realme 9 is already available at Brazilian retailers, the company also revealed that the realme C30 is scheduled to hit stores in August this year. realme 9 is the world’s first 108MP Samsung Isocell HM6 camera sensor phone (with Samsung ISOCELL HM6 technology) and holographic wave design. On the other hand, the realme C30 stands out for its amazing features and revolutionary unique texture design. During the broadcast, we discovered that realme 9 arrives on realme marketplaces (Americanas, Amazon and Mercado Livre) with suggested price of BRL 2,999. Although the device has three different color options (Sunburst Gold, Stargaze White and Meteor Black), at first, the Brazilian market will only receive the colors Stargaze White and Meteor Black. realme promises to bring the Starburst Gold variant in the future.

















The Number Series, one of realme’s main product lines, this week gained a new member for the Brazilian market, realme 9, which features the world’s first holographic ripple design solution.

Through the newest NonaPixel Plus technology, which combines 9 pixels into 1, realme 9 brings outstanding photo brightness, improved low light sensitivity and noise control capability for spectacular performance in night mode. The Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor’s 9Sum Pixel Binning solution increases focus accuracy by 9 times and overall light input by 123% when compared to its predecessor, the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor.

Photos taken with the realme 9 in low light environments are significantly brighter and have better color reproduction. Due to the intelligent ISO algorithm and 100% PDAF equipped pixels, the smartphone delivers a superior fast focus experience, making it even easier to take sharp, good quality photos.

The realme 9 also utilizes the HM6 sensor’s UltraZoom technology with a blending algorithm and 3x optical zoom. The rear of the realme 9 is inspired by the aspect of moving light, which reflects off the sand dunes of the desert. As the sun’s rays come into contact with the device, the color changes, creating a ripple effect through the lights and shadows. To achieve this dynamic effect, realme adopted gradient super coating technology with holographic wave effect. In this process, the colors become more vibrant and saturated, while the texture gains relief.

To achieve this effect, realme had to overcome several technical difficulties. The apparatus needed to be coated with 6 layers with different thicknesses and components, with the thickest area reaching 420 mm, that is, 10 times the thickness of the common coating. The thicker the film, the more realistic and natural the result, and the more textured the final product. Hard to achieve, the thickness has gone through a plasma coating process, carried out in a dust-free vacuum environment. Due to the long manufacturing period and the high demands of the coating machine, realme has invested in advanced equipment and technology to ensure color uniformity. At the end of production, the film was superimposed on a layer molded by a Nano UV printing technology, in order to obtain a wavy gradient effect in 3D.

really 9





The real 9 comes equipped with Snapdragon 680 processor with 6nm architecture, in addition to Super AMOLED Ultra Smooth screen with 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB + 128GB internal memory, Gorilla Glass 5 and realme UI 3.0 interface based on Android 12 operating system. Another highlight of the device is the 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperDart fast chargingcapable of charging 50% of the battery in just 31 minutes. The new smartphone comes equipped with a fingerprint reader with heart rate monitoring, quick unlock mode and eight different animation types for the unlock screen.

Technical specifications 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Platform

6GB or 8GB RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

4G connection, P2 port, Bluetooth 5.1 and heart rate reader

5,000mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 12 running under realme UI 3.0

really C30





The realme C30 comes with Unisoc T612 processor, being indicated as the ideal device for daily tasks. In addition, the device comes equipped with ultra-fast UFS 2.2 storage that can provide data read and write speed twice as fast as traditional MMC 5.1. One of the great highlights of the device is its 5000mAh battery. Through Ultra Saving mode, you can enjoy 45.3 hours of standby time at 5% power. The realme C30 continues the thin and light design of the C-series, with a thickness of just 8.5mm and a weight of just 182g, complemented by the vertical stripe design inspired by travel luggage.

Technical specifications 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Panel with drop notch

Unisoc T612 Platform

2 GB or 3 GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and P2 connection

5000mAh battery

Android 11 with realme UI Go Edition

















73.3 x 160.2 x 7.99 mm

6.4 inches – 2400x1080px



75.6 x 164.1 x 8.5 mm

6.5 inches – 1600x720px











Where to buy?

Those interested in purchasing the realme 9 can now do so through Americanas (links below):

