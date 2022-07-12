realme C30 confirmed in Brazil at an event that will present realme 9

In a press release released on Monday afternoon (11), realme confirmed that it will present its new entry-level cell phone, realme C30, in Brazil at an event scheduled for this Tuesday (12). Until then, the company’s future conference had taken realme 9 for granted. Now, it is also certain that the Chinese manufacturer will expand its portfolio of basic smartphones in the domestic market.

Launched abroad at the end of June, the realme C30 has a design with a thickness of 8.4 mm, considered the thinnest in the segment, in addition to having a dynamic texture, to look like a more expensive model. It has three color options: blue (lake blue), green (bamboo green) it’s black (denim black). In terms of technical specifications, its highlight is the presence of a 5,000 mAh battery. The brand promises 35 days in standbyor up to 45.3 hours of standby time at 5% power via “Ultra Saving” mode.

















In the other configurations, there is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, Unisoc T612 chipset, up to 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage and a camera set consisting of an 8 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front sensor. Details on the availability of the realme C30 will be announced through the company’s official channels in Brazil at the event on Tuesday, July 12, at 12:00. What are your expectations for the arrival of new realme devices in the Brazilian market? Interact with us!

75.6 x 164.1 x 8.5 mm

6.5 inches – 1600x720px











6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Panel with drop notch

Unisoc T612 Platform

2 GB or 3 GB of RAM

32 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera

8 MP rear camera

4G, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and P2 connection

5000mAh battery

Android 11 with realme UI Go Edition

