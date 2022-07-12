Recife International Film Window returns to theaters in a special edition

the festival Recife International Film Window returns to occupy rooms in the city, a move that it has not done since 2019. The most recent edition was held in 2021, but in online format, due to the restrictions of the pandemic. This one is now, with programming 12th to 24th of Julyis special, as a prelude to the 14th edition, which will take place in November, the month in which the festival used to take place, with competitive shows.

“At the end of the year, Janela should resume the format we knew before the start of the pandemic, and this edition now marks a return of Janela to the city – another experiment, and also extremely special, that we put together with attentive eyes and ears” , emphasizes Luis Fernando Mouraprogram coordinator Window and also curator of this edition, along with Lorenna Rocha and Rita Venus.

Two special and unpublished exhibitions, film premieres and a series of classes, one of them with the participation of Antonio Pitangamake up this special edition of the Recife International Film Window. The sessions will be on Foundation Filmin Derby, and in Theater of the Park, in Boa Vista. At the opening, Tuesday (12), at 7 pm, the three curators will promote an online dialogue with the public, through the festival’s website.

The complete schedule of this special edition of Window, with titles, times and locations, is available, for now, on file, and will soon be on the Janela website. Ticket sales will always start one hour before the session. At Fundação Cinema it costs R$ 7 (single price), on Tuesdays; R$ 14 (full) and R$ 7 (half), from Wednesday to Sunday, with free access for teachers on Wednesdays. At Cine Teatro do Parque, the ticket costs R$ 10 (full) or R$ 5 (half).

In-person classes will be held at the Fundação Cinema, free of charge. Tickets will be distributed at the box office, one hour in advance.

shows

One of the special edition shows of Window concentrates the production of the American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, considered one of the main names in independent cinema worldwide. Her work takes a contemporary look at the identity of the United States and the effects of colonization. Made for the first time in Brazil, it is composed of the seven feature films already made by her: “Rio de Grama”, “Antiga Alegria”, “Wendy and Lucy”, “O Atalho”, “Movimentos Noturnos”, “Certas Mulheres” and “First Cow: America’s First Cow”.



Scene from the movie “First Cow” by Kelly Reichardt – DISCLOSURE



In another show, movie thieves, with a curatorship dedicated to the protagonism of black actors and actresses in the history of Brazilian cinema, five feature films will be screened. Between them, the devil queen (1974), starring Milton Gonçalves, actor who died in May. For this moment, the Window carried out the digitization of the film negatives, in partnership with the Cinelimite organization and the Link Digital laboratory.

With a screenplay by Plínio Marcos, Milton Gonçalves plays a character inspired by João Francisco dos Santos, known as Madame Satã. The actor’s work is recognized today as a pioneer in LGBT+ cinema. Antonio Carlos Fontouradirector of the devil queenand Débora Butruceconsultant for the digitization process, will participate in a debate after the exhibition, scheduled for the 19th, at 7:30 pm, at Cine Teatro do Parque.

The Film Thieves show will also show the restored copy, premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, from black orpheus (1959), French production filmed in Rio de Janeiro that won the Palme d’Or.

The festival takes advantage of this resumption of the face-to-face meeting to screen in a movie theater, as shown, the set of short films I rememberwith films commissioned by the Window shown online in the 2021 edition. The productions address the importance of individual and collective memories, archives and the preservation of stories, and were made by filmmakers such as Anna Muylaert, Kaique Brito and Bruno Ribeiro.

Premieres and preview

In this special edition of Recife International Film Windowthe director from Pernambuco Fellipe Fernandes will debut sweet River. Recorded in Olinda and starring the rapper Channel Okado, has already been awarded at the Olhar de Cinema festival in Curitiba; at the Première Brasil Novos Rumos show, at the Rio Festival, and at the Toulouse Latin American Film Festival.



Scene from “Rio Doce”, by Fellipe Fernandes – DISCLOSURE



There will also be the premiere of the musical documentary Among Us Maybe There Are Crowdsperformed by Aiano Bemfica and the pernambuco Pedro Maia de Brito.

already the artist Anti Ribeiro will present a sound piece for a movie theater, a creation commissioned by Window. “The idea is that people go to the cinema for a different experience, not with the image itself, with the sound, and Anti Ribeiro has had a remarkable artistic work in this research, closely linked to the notions of diaspora and the construction of other perceptions”, says coordinator and curator Luís Fernando Moura.

In partnership with Mubi, there will be a preview of Crimes of the Futurelong from David Cronenberg displayed in Cannes Film Festival. The horror/science fiction story follows Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), an artist who, along with his partner, Caprice (Leá Seydoux), publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. The work has drawn attention for the performance of Kristen Stewart.



Viggo Mortensen in “Crimes of the Future” by David Cronenberg – DISCLOSURE



Antonio Pitanga

In the cycle Classes Windowactor and director Antonio Pitanga will participate in an online meeting entitled “Cinema que Ginga”, with the mediation of Lorenna Rocha and Gabriel Araújo, from the Indeterminações platform, dedicated to research on Brazilian black cinema. It will be at 19:00 on the 20th of July.

other classes

In person, two classes dedicated to film preservation will be offered: one with Antonio Carlos Fontouradirector of “The Devil Queen”, and the conservative Débora Butuce, responsible for digitizing the work; on the other, the preservation professionals William M. Plotnick and Laura Batituccifrom Cinelimit, will talk about preservation and digitization methods.

Two more face-to-face classes focus on the production of images outside the cinema circuit: in one, the artist Lia Letícia will do a performance class around remote communication figurines and contemporary ways of creating narratives; in the other, the journalist and researcher GG Albuquerque will do a commented essay with music videos that circulate on the internet, particularly by black artists, as a kind of live lecture-playlist.

In the area of ​​development, the second edition of the Window Creation, a workshop for the production of short films, led by the curator Rita Venus and given by Trans Argentina Memory Archive, by videoconference. The workshop will be open to the participation of transgender people, who will create films from their personal archives and from Archivo Trans images. Entries will still be announced on the festival’s social media.