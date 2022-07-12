Reduction of ICMS on fuel is extended for another 60 days

Congress announced the extension of measure that fixes a ceiling for ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel. The decision was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday, 11, and is valid for another 60 days.

The tax limitation was approved on June 17 and confirmed by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Mendonça suspended a measure by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) that authorized states to establish their own tax rate.

In the decision signed by the minister, he also requests that Petrobras forward documents and internal acts used to determine prices in the last 60 months.

Consumer impact

Although it has shown a positive result, the reduction in prices obtained so far with the ICMS ceiling on fuel is well below what was promised by the federal government. The average price of diesel dropped by just R$0.05 in the last two weeks, against a drop of R$0.13 estimated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The ministry expected a reduction of R$ 1.55 in the liter of gasoline, but the drop recorded at the pumps was R$ 0.90 until last Saturday, the 9th. but the liter of fuel fell by R$ 0.35, exceeding the target.

Data on fuel prices in the country are periodically collected by the ANP (Agência Nacional de Petróleo e Biocombustíveis).