Rick Riordan Confirms Iconic Monster in Disney+’s Percy Jackson

Ever since the new Percy Jackson series was announced, fans have been excited for more news. In short, the saga about Greek mythology, gods and demigods written by Rick Riordan will win a series on Disney + and the author himself is involved in the project. In this way, the creator himself brought a novelty about the series.

Thus, the author wrote about the progress of the series through his own blog and confirmed that a character will be seen in the first season: the minotaur.

“Now, it’s back to TV land. I’m heading into another exciting day of production. I think we might have the minotaur today,” Rick Riordan wrote.

However, the author has not revealed anything regarding the monster’s appearance in the new series. Thus, it will be necessary to wait for more information or, who knows, for an image. It is worth remembering that so far nothing very concrete has been seen about the production, in addition to some photos of the cast and locations.

Percy Jackson gets Disney+ series

Percy Jackson was successful with the previously released movies. However, the new series has nothing to do with the long-running saga. In short, Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario give way to a more faithful-aged Percy and Annabeth, who will be played by The Aafam Project’s Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries, plus Aryan Simhadri as Grover.

Therefore, the portal Variety revealed new names that will also integrate the cast. Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Glynn Turman as Chiron, Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus/Mr. D, Megan Mullally as Mrs. Dodds and finally Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano.

However, there is still no release date for the project.