Rony’s injury is more serious than imagined and recovery time scares Palmeiras

Palmeiras’ next clash is against São Paulo next Thursday (14), at 8 pm, at the Allianz Parque stadium, in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras is in the lead in the Brazilian championship with 30 points, just one advantage to the second place Corinthians. In the last five matches played by the competition were: two wins, two draws and only one defeat. Changing the key and thinking about the Brazil’s Cupthe coach Abel Ferreira is already looking forward to Alviverde’s next match, but will have an important absence for the match.

On Tuesday night (12), the journalist Alex Muller brought the information that left the Palmeiras fans quite apprehensive. Ron can stay up to four weeks, that is, 28 days out of combat. The striker has been the highlight of the team and has the full confidence of the Portuguese coach.

“INFORMATION!!! And it’s not good for Palmeiras. Ron did have a muscle tear in his thigh and stops for 3-4 weeks. Veron has a chance to be available for Thursday’s King Shock, but it’s still not certain!”, wrote the communicator in itself ‘twitter‘.

the trust of abel at the Ron is so big that, even with the arrival of new players, the commander said that the striker has a captive vacancy in the team. “You can tell them that you have your place… No one can take your place away. Those who arrive know that whoever is there has a place. They come to increase competitiveness. Nobody comes to take the place. Everyone has a place in my squad and in my heart.”.