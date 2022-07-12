RTP broadcasts MEO Marés Vivas again this weekend

THE RTP returns to being the official channel of MEO Marés Vivas. along the next weekendthe television station will bring to the public three special broadcasts live from the festival grounds.

After being filled in with the issuance of the NOS Alive this weekend, the schedule of RTP counts again on the transmission of summer festivals, which since the beginning of the pandemic have not happened. This time, the public station will broadcast, as usual, the new edition of MEO Marés Vivas, “the biggest music festival in the north of the country”as stated in a statement.

In July 15th to 17ththe nights on the state channel promise to bring viewers a lot of “music, reports and good conversations”in special emissions that rely on the driving of Joana Teles it’s from Jose Manuel Monteirodirectly from Vila Nova de Gaia, where the festival takes place. On Friday, from 11:45 pma RTP broadcast the concerts Miguel Araújo it’s from James. The following day, Saturday, starting at 00:15there is a new special broadcast, on a night in which the headliners are the Colombian artist maluma is the Portuguese Dino D’Santiago. O MEO Marés Vivas 2022 closes on Sunday, with concerts by anita it’s from Jessie Jwhich can be seen on the small screen by the 00:30.

In addition to music, the Portuguese public station will also cover humour, through RTP Comedy Stagethrough which names such as Monica Vale de Gato and João Dantas, on the first day. On Saturday, the good mood remains with Victor Sarro and Adriano Moura to step on the stage and extends until Sunday, with Guilherme Duarte and Vítor Sá.

This year’s edition of MEO Marés Vivas can be followed on the small screen, through the RTP1, at the end of the night, but it doesn’t stop there. Online, special broadcasts start in the afternoon, through the RTP Play.

