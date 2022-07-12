Russia: Balance of payments surplus hits record

The positive result comes even after the unprecedented sanctions against Russia, applied due to the military operation in Ukraine.

247 – Russia’s current account surplus hit a record $70.1 billion in the second quarter of the year, fueled by massive revenues from energy and commodity exports.

The value was the highest since at least 1994, according to data released by the Central Bank on Monday, 11. In the first six months of 2022, the surplus reached US$ 138.5 billion, said the central bank.

India, for example, is buying record amounts of Russian crude. China imported record amounts of cheap Russian crude in June, even amid Covid pandemic lockdowns. Brazil should close a large diesel export contract.

A drop in imports also contributed to the surplus, Bloomberg notes.

