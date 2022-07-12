Samuel L. Jackson is Hollywood’s most profitable actor, says study · Rolling Stone

A study carried out by TicketSource also shows which actor had the highest average revenue in the films

Samuel L. Jackson is Hollywood’s most profitable actor, according to a new study. The information is from NME. The research, carried out by TicketSourcehas amassed the lifetime movie revenue at the US domestic box office of the biggest Hollywood actors of the last 25 years, in order to discover the most profitable.

With a total of $5.7 billion across 63 films in total, Jackson is considered the most profitable actor in Hollywood. Second, it is Robert Downey Jr. with $5.4 billion from 43 films. Scarlett Johansson is in third place with $5.2 billion from 32 films. The top 10 closes with Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Harrison Ford, Chris Evans, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana.

+++READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson does not want to leave the role of Nick Fury ‘anytime soon’; understand

Average movie revenue ranking

About the highest average income for the films he worked on, Leonardo DiCaprio tops the list with $97.5 million at the box office for each of the films. Angela Bassettin Speaking of love (1995) and Stella’s New Passion (1998), is second with an average of US$ 97.1 million. Third, comes Jim Carrey with US$ 96.4 million.

You can see the complete list here.

+++READ MORE: Secret Invasion: Series explores Nick Fury’s private life, says Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson ‘would rather be Nick Fury’ than win an Oscar

Samuel L. Jackson won only one Oscar throughout his career and was an honorary award. However, he doesn’t seem to mind this as he is more concerned with having fun playing Nick Fury at Marvel or being a jedi in Star Wars than to go after “win-win” papers. Oscar.”

“I’m as tired as I wanted to be about this, you know, of thinking ‘well, I should have won a Oscar for this or for that and it did not happen.’ Once I got over it years ago, it wasn’t a big deal to me anymore.” Jackson said in an interview with Los Angeles Times.

+++ READ MORE: Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson wants to play Mace Windu again: ‘I’m ready’

The actor added: “I always have fun going to the Oscar. I always try to win a gift basket for being there. I give things to my relatives; my daughter and my wife took things for them. It’s nice… But other than that, I’m over it.” Jackson, who interprets Nick Fury at the MCU a decade ago and has also starred in films from Star Warswould rather be happy in the roles than accepting them just for prizes.

“I will never leave Oscar be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My success criterion is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I’m doing? So I’m not going to make movies to chase statuettes. You know, ‘if you make this movie, you’ll win a Oscar.’ No thank you. I prefer to be Nick Fury. Or have fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand,” he said.

+++ READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson comments criticism of Marvel productions: ‘All films are valid’

Jackson stated that he is comfortable with the idea of ​​giving up papers from the Oscar whether it means making movies “that people want to see to escape reality,” explaining, “This is the guy I chose to be and I’m ok with that. I’m satisfied because that’s who I am. I’m the line guy people see on t-shirts. There are actors who spend their entire careers without someone being able to quote a line they said in a movie. People will watch my movies to see how crazy I can be or how many times I can say motherfucker. Whatever holds them to the chairs.”

Featured in several films marvel, jackson will reprise the role of Nick Fury in the series of Disney+, Secret Invasion, which promises to give more prominence to the character. In addition to the actor, the cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle.

+++ READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson criticizes Oscar: ‘Black actors only win for despicable things on screen’